The San Antonio Spurs are arguably the NBA’s best team after 18 games, but that isn’t exactly surprising.

The Spurs are the defending Western Conference champions and entered this season with sky-high expectations. They have held firm so far, even with injuries to stars Dylan Harper, who hasn’t played in a week, and Tobias Harris, the team’s top offseason free-agent signing who has yet to make his season debut.

Although the Spurs are rolling, they didn’t like the events that took place early in their blowout victory over the New Orleans Pelicans last week. All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox suffered a shin injury in the first quarter, and the Spurs believe they know what caused it.

Spurs Furious About Pelicans Rookie’s Play on Fox

In the closing second of Saturday’s game, Fox darted toward the paint only to go crashing to the ground moments later. Fox appeared to hit the deck after Pelicans rookie Jeramiah Fears stuck out his leg and made contact with Fox’s shin.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson firmly believes what he saw.

“From my perspective, it looked like he got tripped,” said Johnson, who took over as the team’s head coach in May 2025, seven months after he began serving as the interim. “I wasn’t a huge fan of seeing that play when it happened on tape. Now he has to miss a game because of it.”

According to Spurs reporter Jeff McDonald, the team took action against the Pelicans rookie, saying he intentionally tripped Fox.

“Johnson indicated the Spurs have submitted video of the play to the NBA office for review, though further disciplinary action appears unlikely,” McDonald wrote for the San Antonio Express-News.

Fox was sidelined for Monday’s win over the Sacramento Kings, a game the Spurs were also without superstar big man Victor Wembanyama, who is dealing with lower back tightness. Fox is listed as day-to-day, with Johnson saying he doesn’t believe the guard’s injury is a long-term concern.

S.A. Trying to Get Healthy Before Early-Season Marquee Matchup

On Monday, the Spurs were without four big names, but they enjoyed a stress-free victory over the struggling Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Next up, the Spurs point their airplane to Portland to take on the Blazers, whom they have defeated twice already this season. Johnson revealed that Wembanyama and Fox could return against the Blazers, who are coming off a dominant victory over the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

But the game all Spurs fans are looking forward to is Friday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. The Lakers are tied with the Spurs for the top record in the NBA after taking care of business against the Utah Jazz last night.

While the Lakers aim to get star guard Austin Reaves back in the lineup, the Spurs will be without Harper, who is sidelined with a hip strain, and Harris for Friday’s game. San Antonio will have home court advantage, but L.A could enter the game as the healthier team.

Both teams will have an opportunity to make a strong early-season statement.