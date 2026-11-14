Spurs’ Stephon Castle Makes Huge Announcement but Quickly Takes It Back

The San Antonio Spurs‘ Stephon Castle briefly gave fans something to think about for NBA All-Star Weekend before making sure nobody ran too far with his answer. Asked by Blake Griffin about the dunk contest and the 3-point contest, Castle entertained an ambitious possibility. Why choose one when he could do both?

“Maybe both,” Castle said with a laugh. “Nah, I was just joking.”

That was a quick turnaround, but it made for a funny exchange. Castle floated the idea of taking on two different competitions, then immediately pulled it back. Spurs fans hoping to start planning their viewing schedule will have to wait for something more definitive.

Stephon Castle Has Already Shown What He Can Do

The dunk contest portion of the conversation comes with some real history. Castle finished second to Mac McClung in the 2025 competition, reaching the final as a rookie. He has already experienced the spotlight that comes with trying to impress judges and a national audience.

His final round included scores of 49.6 and 50. That is a good reason for fans to be interested whenever his name comes up in another dunk contest conversation. Castle would hardly need an introduction if he decided to give the event another shot.

The shooting competition adds a different wrinkle. Entering both would mean putting his athleticism and perimeter shooting on display in separate settings, with different demands. It is an entertaining idea, even if Castle only let it live for a moment.

There is also something fitting about Griffin being the one asking. He knows the attention that comes with the dunk contest, having won it in 2011. Castle was talking to someone who understands how much one All-Star Saturday performance can become part of a player’s story.

Spurs Fans Will Have to Wait for an Actual Decision

Castle’s answer leaves no announced commitment to either event. His clarification came right away, which matters when a short clip can make a playful response sound much more serious. The joke was the moment, rather than a formal reveal of his plans.

Still, it is easy to see the appeal for San Antonio supporters. Watching a player represent the Spurs on that stage gives fans another reason to tune in, especially when he has already delivered a strong showing. Castle’s previous appearance gives that interest a foundation beyond one funny answer.

For now, the most memorable part was how quickly he changed direction. He went from suggesting a busy All-Star Saturday to making clear he was having fun with the question. Griffin got a laugh out of the topic, and Castle avoided promising a double appearance he was not actually announcing.