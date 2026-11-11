Toronto Raptors Announce Injury Report for Boston Celtics Matchup (Nov. 11)

On Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors will welcome the Boston Celtics at the Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors are looking to get back on the winning track after dropping their previous game on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are playing in their second game of a back-to-back. They are coming off a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report vs. Celtics

The Toronto Raptors released their injury report against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. They have six players on the injury report.

Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes and Nate Bittle are listed as out, while Immanuel Quickley, Collin Murray-Boyles and Trayce Jackson-Davis are tagged questionable.

Leonard is still recovering from a left knee injury and has only played in two games this season. Barnes has a strained left groin and will miss his third consecutive game. Bittle is nursing a right avulsion fracture and has yet to make his season debut.

Quickley is dealing with a right hamstring injury and has missed the Raptors’ last two games.

Murray- Boyles has an unspecified illness, which caused him to miss Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jackson Davis is also diagnosed with an illness, but he played in Monday’s 118-102 loss.

The trio could get upgraded to available or downgraded to out depending on how they feel during their evaluation before tip-off. It should also be noted that the Raptors are playing the first game of a back-to-back.

Latest on Kawhi Leonard’s Injury

Kawhi Leonard has only played two games due to a left knee injury. Leonard experienced swelling in his left knee, which showed no structural damage after an MRI. He already underwent treatment earlier this month and has started his return-to-play process, as per ESPN.

According to an official press release by the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, Leonard will still be out for at least one week.

“The Toronto Raptors announced Tuesday that forward Kawhi Leonard is continuing reconditioning process after treatment to address left knee swelling. An update will be provided in a week,” the team stated.

Last Sunday, Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic told reporters has yet participate in team practice but is reacting well to his current treatment plan.

In his absence, Scottie Barnes has taken a lead role for the Raptors on both sides of the floor. However, Barnes will miss his third straight game due to a strained left groin.