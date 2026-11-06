Toronto Raptors Add Scottie Barnes to Injury Report Before Bucks Game

The Toronto Raptors could finish their road trip without Scottie Barnes, adding another major absence to a lineup already missing Kawhi Leonard.

Barnes is questionable for Toronto’s Nov. 6 game against the Milwaukee Bucks with left adductor/groin soreness and tightness, according to the NBA injury report. The designation puts his availability in doubt after he played in each of the Raptors’ first eight games.

It is a recent addition. Noah Rubin of NBC Sports reported Thursday that Barnes was not initially on the report.

Toronto has not ruled him out. But with Leonard already unavailable, Barnes’ status creates a significant question for a team trying to avoid slipping below .500.

Scottie Barnes Injury Update Follows Earlier Hip Concern

This is a new designation for the Milwaukee matchup, though Barnes has dealt with another recent injury concern.

He appeared on Monday’s report with left hip soreness and tightness before being cleared to face the Los Angeles Clippers. The NBA’s 10:30 p.m. report that night listed him as available.

The current report identifies his left adductor/groin. The different wording does not establish whether the issues are related, and the questionable designation does not provide a recovery timetable.

Barnes subsequently played approximately 32 minutes in Wednesday’s loss at Denver. He finished with 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals, according to his NBA player page.

His latest designation therefore follows a substantial workload rather than a confirmed absence in Toronto’s previous game. Whether he can handle another full night remains unresolved.

Raptors Face Possible Scottie Barnes Absence With Kawhi Leonard Out

Barnes has averaged 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 33.3 minutes through eight games, Sportsnet reported. Losing that production would leave Toronto replacing scoring, rebounding and playmaking at once.

The rest of the report complicates that task. Leonard is out with left knee injury management, while Kyle Anderson is questionable because of illness. Nate Bittle is also out with a right avulsion fracture.

If Barnes sits, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley would face greater responsibility creating offense. Toronto would also need to redistribute Barnes’ frontcourt minutes, with Anderson’s availability affecting its options.

No replacement starter has been confirmed. A larger lineup involving Jakob Poeltl and Collin Murray-Boyles would offer one possible approach, but would not directly replace Barnes’ ability to initiate offense.

Toronto enters Friday at 4-4 against a 1-7 Milwaukee team. The NBA Cup matchup tips off at 8 p.m. Eastern at Fiserv Forum, with the Raptors still waiting to learn whether their leading scorer can take the floor.