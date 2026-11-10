Raptors’ Latest Kawhi Leonard Update Raises More Questions

Kawhi Leonard has made progress in his recovery from a troublesome left knee, but the Toronto Raptors are still not ready to put a date on his return.

The Raptors announced Tuesday that Leonard is continuing his reconditioning program after undergoing treatment for swelling in his left knee.

An update will be provided in one week, the team said in a brief statement released Nov. 10.

The announcement offers some reassurance that Leonard is progressing through his recovery. However, it also leaves Toronto without a definitive timetable for getting its biggest offseason acquisition back on the court.

The 35-year-old forward has appeared in just two games since returning to the franchise he led to its only NBA championship in 2019.

His latest injury has already kept him out of six consecutive games, and the Raptors are preparing for another challenging stretch without their two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Leaves Return Timeline Unclear

Tuesday’s announcement follows an encouraging development from the previous week.

On Nov. 3, Toronto confirmed that Leonard had successfully completed treatment to address the swelling and had begun the return-to-play process.

The latest update indicates that he remains in the reconditioning phase, with the team scheduled to provide another report around Nov. 17.

That is not necessarily his return date.

Leonard still must work his way back into playing condition after an extended absence, and Toronto has not announced when he will resume full basketball activities.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported Oct. 29 that Leonard was expected to miss at least three to four weeks because of the knee issue.

That initial estimate would place his potential return in the second half of November, although the Raptors have not confirmed that timeline.

The injury first surfaced before Toronto’s Oct. 25 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Subsequent medical imaging revealed no acute structural damage, allowing Leonard to proceed with treatment and rehabilitation.

Still, his extensive injury history gives the Raptors reason to proceed cautiously.

Raptors Continue Searching for Answers Without Leonard

Leonard’s absence has complicated what was supposed to be a promising reunion in Toronto.

The Raptors reacquired him from the Los Angeles Clippers during the offseason and subsequently signed him to a $115 million contract extension.

Through his first two appearances, Leonard averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals while playing approximately 26 minutes per game.

His return was expected to give Toronto another proven scorer and elite perimeter defender.

Instead, the Raptors have struggled to establish consistency without him.

Toronto fell to 5-5 following Monday’s 118-102 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Raptors were also missing Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, leaving coach Darko Rajakovic without three of his most important players.

Jamal Shead led Toronto with 20 points and 11 assists, but the Raptors couldn’t contain Memphis down the stretch.

Toronto hosts the Boston Celtics on Wednesday before visiting the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Leonard’s availability for those games remains uncertain, with no clearance announced in Tuesday’s medical update.

For now, the Raptors can take encouragement from his continued rehabilitation.

But until Leonard returns to full basketball activities, the team must continue navigating the season without the star whose homecoming was supposed to transform its outlook.