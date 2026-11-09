Raptors Get Concerning Collin Murray-Boyles Update After Career Night

The Toronto Raptors could be without one of their emerging young contributors just as he is beginning to find his rhythm.

Collin Murray-Boyles is questionable for Monday night’s home game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of an illness, according to the NBA’s latest injury report.

The update comes just three days after the 21-year-old forward delivered one of his most complete performances of the season, including a career-high four steals in Toronto’s 121-107 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Murray-Boyles finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes. He shot 7 of 12 from the field and made all five of his free throws.

His four steals surpassed his previous career best of three, set against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 1.

The defensive milestone offered another glimpse of Murray-Boyles’ growing influence on a Raptors team that has leaned heavily on its younger players amid injuries to several established starters.

Collin Murray-Boyles Coming Off Breakout Defensive Performance

Murray-Boyles did more than contribute offensively against Milwaukee.

His four steals highlighted the defensive instincts and activity that have made him an increasingly valuable piece of Toronto’s rotation.

The Raptors erased a 15-point deficit against the Bucks despite playing without Scottie Barnes, Kawhi Leonard and Immanuel Quickley.

Murray-Boyles helped fill that void with his work on both ends, finishing with a plus-17 rating while playing one of his most productive games of the young season.

His performance continued an encouraging stretch.

Two games earlier, Murray-Boyles recorded 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in Toronto’s 125-118 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 2.

Through his first nine appearances this season, he is averaging 10.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

For a Toronto team trying to build depth around its established core, his development has provided an encouraging early-season storyline.

Now, an untimely illness threatens to interrupt that momentum.

Toronto Could Face Memphis Without Multiple Key Players

Murray-Boyles isn’t Toronto’s only injury concern entering Monday’s matchup.

Barnes is also questionable because of an adductor injury, while Quickley remains questionable with a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, Leonard has been sidelined with a knee injury, leaving Toronto to navigate a challenging stretch without several of its most important players.

If Murray-Boyles cannot play, veterans Kyle Anderson and Trayce Jackson-Davis could see additional opportunities in the frontcourt.

His potential absence would remove a versatile defender from a lineup already dealing with significant uncertainty.

The Raptors have found ways to remain competitive despite their injury problems. Friday’s comeback against Milwaukee demonstrated their ability to generate contributions throughout the roster.

However, losing Murray-Boyles immediately after his career-best defensive showing would create another challenge for Toronto.

His official availability will become clearer when the Raptors release their next injury update ahead of Monday’s game against Memphis.