Raptors Make Surprise Starting Lineup Decision After Losing 3 Stars vs. Bucks

The Toronto Raptors will have to find their offense somewhere other than their three biggest names Friday night.

With Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and Kawhi Leonard all ruled out, coach Darko Rajakovic has unveiled a makeshift starting lineup for Toronto’s NBA Cup matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Toronto will start Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter, RJ Barrett, Collin Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poeltl.

The lineup represents a significant adjustment for a team trying to recover from a disappointing loss in Denver and finish its four-game road trip on a positive note.

Raptors Rule Out Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and Kawhi Leonard

Barnes was initially questionable because of left groin soreness before being ruled out Friday evening.

The All-Star forward has been Toronto’s most productive player this season, averaging 23.5 points while serving as the focal point of Rajakovic’s offense.

His absence removes the Raptors’ most versatile playmaker and a defender capable of guarding multiple positions.

Quickley, meanwhile, was a late addition to the injury report because of right hamstring tightness.

The veteran point guard played 32 minutes in Wednesday’s 128-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Through eight games, Quickley is averaging 17.4 points and 5.8 assists, making his absence particularly challenging with Barnes also unavailable.

Leonard remains sidelined because of left knee injury management.

The former NBA Finals MVP has been working toward a return after experiencing swelling in his surgically repaired knee.

Toronto has expressed cautious optimism about his progress, although the team has not established a definitive return date.

Jamal Shead Gets Starting Opportunity as Raptors Reshuffle Lineup

The injuries have opened the door for Shead, who will take over point guard duties in Quickley’s absence.

The third-year guard brings defensive pressure and energy, but Toronto will need him to shoulder greater playmaking responsibilities against Milwaukee.

Walter also moves into a more prominent offensive role alongside Barrett.

With Barnes, Quickley and Leonard sidelined, Barrett becomes the Raptors’ most established scoring option in the starting lineup.

The Canadian forward is averaging 20.9 points this season and will likely face increased attention from Milwaukee’s defense.

Murray-Boyles provides another intriguing element.

The second-year forward has primarily shared frontcourt minutes with Poeltl, but Rajakovic will now use both together from the opening tip.

Their size could help Toronto control the glass while giving Murray-Boyles additional opportunities to attack inside.

Jakob Poeltl Gives Raptors Much-Needed Injury Boost

Not all the injury news was negative.

Poeltl was upgraded to available after dealing with left shoulder bursitis, allowing Toronto to retain its veteran center despite the absences elsewhere.

Kyle Anderson was also cleared after initially appearing on the injury report because of an illness.

Poeltl’s availability provides stability for a frontcourt that will be missing Barnes’ rebounding and defensive versatility.

The Raptors enter Friday at 4-4 after surrendering a decisive third-quarter run against Denver on Wednesday.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, has struggled to a 1-7 start following its offseason roster overhaul.

The Bucks will start Tyler Herro, Brayden Burries, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner.

For Toronto, the matchup presents an opportunity to demonstrate its depth.

But without three of its most accomplished players, the Raptors will need more than an ordinary performance from their supporting cast to avoid another road defeat.