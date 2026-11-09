Raptors Get Concerning Immanuel Quickley Injury Update Ahead of Grizzlies Clash

The Toronto Raptors could be without their starting point guard for a second consecutive game as they prepare to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Immanuel Quickley remains questionable because of right hamstring tightness and soreness, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Quickley missed Friday’s 121-107 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, forcing coach Darko Rajaković to adjust his backcourt rotation.

The 27-year-old participated on a limited basis in Sunday’s practice, offering some encouragement about his recovery.

However, his availability remains uncertain ahead of the 7:30 p.m. matchup at Scotiabank Arena.

Raptors List Immanuel Quickley as Questionable Against Grizzlies

Quickley’s injury comes during a productive start to his season.

The former New York Knicks guard is averaging 17.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds through eight appearances.

He has also averaged nearly 32 minutes per game, serving as one of Toronto’s primary offensive organizers.

Quickley last played Wednesday in the Raptors’ 128-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

He logged 32 minutes before missing Friday’s game in Milwaukee.

According to Sportsnet’s Michael Grange, Quickley was limited during Sunday’s practice session.

That participation represents progress, although Toronto has not announced whether he will be cleared to return against Memphis.

With a hamstring issue, the Raptors have reason to avoid rushing their starting guard back before he is ready.

Jamal Shead Delivers Career Performance Without Quickley

Toronto managed to overcome Quickley’s absence Friday thanks to an impressive performance from Jamal Shead.

The second-year guard moved into the starting lineup and delivered a career-high 16 assists against Milwaukee.

Shead also scored 10 points and committed just one turnover in 34 minutes.

His playmaking helped the Raptors erase a 15-point deficit and dominate the second half.

Alijah Martin provided another unexpected boost, scoring a career-high 27 points off the bench.

Martin made six of seven 3-point attempts, while RJ Barrett matched his scoring total with 27 points.

Jakob Poeltl added 19 points and 11 rebounds as Toronto improved to 5-4.

The victory demonstrated the Raptors’ depth, although Quickley’s absence remains significant given his scoring and shot-creation responsibilities.

If he cannot play Monday, Shead could again handle an expanded role.

Raptors Face Additional Injury Concerns Before Memphis Game

Quickley isn’t Toronto’s only player whose status remains uncertain.

Scottie Barnes is also questionable because of a left groin strain after missing Friday’s victory.

The All-Star forward is averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season.

Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles joined the injury report Monday as questionable because of an illness.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard remains out because of left knee injury management.

Leonard has been sidelined while undergoing treatment for swelling in his surgically repaired knee.

Toronto could therefore enter Monday’s game missing several important contributors.

Still, the Raptors have shown they can remain competitive despite those absences.

Their comeback victory over Milwaukee offered evidence of the team’s resilience and Rajaković’s willingness to trust younger players.

Quickley’s potential return would provide another dependable scoring option and restore some continuity to the starting lineup.

For now, Toronto faces another game-day decision on one of its most important guards.