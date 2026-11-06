Raptors Get Encouraging Jakob Poeltl News Amid Multiple Injury Concerns

The Toronto Raptors could have their starting center back at full strength Friday night, but their injury concerns extend well beyond Jakob Poeltl.

Toronto upgraded Poeltl to probable for its NBA Cup matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Friday at 12:45 p.m. Eastern.

The Austrian big man continues to recover from left shoulder bursitis, which sidelined him for two games before his return Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets.

However, the Raptors listed Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and Kyle Anderson as questionable, leaving coach Darko Rajakovic with several lineup decisions ahead of Friday’s game.

Raptors Upgrade Jakob Poeltl Before Bucks Game

Poeltl’s improved injury designation offers welcome news for a Toronto team trying to stabilize its frontcourt.

The 31-year-old center returned Wednesday after missing consecutive games because of his shoulder injury.

Poeltl contributed eight points and five rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench during Toronto’s 128-109 loss to Denver.

It marked his first reserve appearance of the season after starting the Raptors’ first five games.

Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles started at center against Denver, allowing Toronto to ease Poeltl back into action.

Before his two-game absence, Poeltl averaged 4.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and one assist in 20.2 minutes.

His availability Friday would give Rajakovic another option against Milwaukee’s frontcourt, particularly in the rebounding department.

The Raptors have been among the NBA’s strongest offensive rebounding teams, averaging 14.8 per game.

Still, Poeltl’s status does not guarantee he will reclaim his starting role immediately.

Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley Among Toronto’s Injury Concerns

While Poeltl appears headed toward another appearance, Toronto faces uncertainty surrounding several other rotation players.

Barnes is questionable because of left adductor and groin soreness.

Quickley is also questionable with right hamstring tightness and soreness, while Anderson is dealing with an illness.

Their potential absences could significantly affect Toronto’s rotation.

Barnes provides the Raptors with versatility on both ends, while Quickley plays an important role in organizing the offense.

The club also remains without Kawhi Leonard, who has been sidelined because of left knee problems.

Leonard is officially out Friday due to injury management.

Toronto has gone 2-4 since Leonard was sidelined Oct. 25, highlighting the difficulty of maintaining consistency without one of its most accomplished players.

Raptors Seek Defensive Response Against Struggling Bucks

The Raptors enter Friday’s game looking to recover from a frustrating loss to Denver.

Toronto led 67-64 at halftime Wednesday before the Nuggets outscored the visitors 41-15 in the third quarter.

Nikola Jokic finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as Denver dominated inside.

The Nuggets scored 76 points in the paint, an alarming number for a Raptors team that prides itself on defensive toughness.

“They scored 76 points in the paint and that’s unacceptable,” Rajakovic told reporters afterward. “We got to be much better defensively there.”

Toronto has lost three of its past four games.

The Bucks, meanwhile, enter the matchup at 1-7 after dropping four consecutive games.

Milwaukee has struggled defensively and on the glass, offering Toronto an opportunity to regain momentum.

For the Raptors, Poeltl’s improving health comes at an important time.

But with Barnes, Quickley and Anderson still uncertain, Friday’s final lineup could look considerably different from the one Rajakovic would prefer.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern at Fiserv Forum.