Raptors Make Crucial Update On Kawhi Leonard Injury

The Toronto Raptors announced some crucial updates on Kawhi Leonard, who is recovering from left knee swelling.

Leonard remains out for the Raptors as he recovers from left knee swelling, though he has rejoined the team and is making positive progress.

Leonard’s body has reacted well to the treatment, though he has not yet been cleared for on-court work or full team activities.

“He’s doing well. He’s still not participating in team activities or on the court, but his body reacted well to the treatment, and he’s making good progress now,” Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said.

After appearing in just two games to open the 2026–27 regular season, Leonard was sidelined in late October due to swelling in his left knee, which medical imaging confirmed has no structural damage or acute injury.

Following a period of specialized treatment away from the club in Los Angeles, he returned to Toronto and officially began his return-to-play process, Rajakovic said.

With no exact return date set, the Raptors are expected to continue taking a cautious approach with the 35-year-old star, keeping him sidelined for the immediate slate of games this week as he ramps up his conditioning.

Kawhi Leonard Makes Statement About His Injury

Kawhi Leonard allayed fears of a potential long-term injury, posting a reassuring statement about his injury recovery.

“Yeah, it’s always frustrating missing time,” wrote Leonard in a statement he posted on social media. “I came back to compete with this team, and I’m focused on getting back to 100. Toronto, I’ve appreciated the love since I’ve been back. Returning soon. Godspeed.”

Leonard, who is now 35 years old, has a long-term history of right knee issues, including quadriceps tendinopathy, a torn ACL (2021), and a torn meniscus (2023).

Leonard averages 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in the 2026-2027 NBA season so far.

Raptors Bank On Roster Depth In Kawhi Leonard’s Absence

Toronto Raptors have stayed competitive early in the 2026–27 NBA season by leaning heavily on their supporting cast and young depth while Kawhi Leonard remains out with left knee swelling.

After appearing in just two games, Leonard has missed seven straight contests and is not yet cleared for on-court activity.

Toronto is 3–4 since Leonard exited the lineup, using different combinations of starters and bench contributors to stay afloat.

“We believe that we have a pretty deep roster,” coach Darko said. “We saw pretty much these same guys perform in the playoffs and we are confident in the work we’re putting in that guys are improving and getting better, and that gives us every confidence every single night that we are good and deep enough that we can face any team in the league.”

Leonard is reportedly out for 3 to 4 weeks, but the team has yet to provide a timetable for his official return.

Right now, the Raptors will continue to lean on Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley until Leonard comes back.