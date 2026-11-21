The Toronto Raptors are still without Kawhi Leonard since he got injured in the second game of the season. No noteworthy updates have come regarding a return date for the three-time NBA Champion until today. Top ESPN insider Shams Charania provided updates on Tyrese Haliburton, Leonard, and a few other injured stars in their respective recoveries.

Charania revealed the following update on when to expect Kawhi back for the Raptors:

“Kawhi Leonard has been out since October 223rd, but I’m told the Raptors are optimistic that Leonard will be returning to action within the next few weeks. He’s been making progress on the court, ramping up, and trying to reduce that swelling in his knee. But the Raptors and Leonard are confident that when he’s back, he’s going to stay back and be able to sustain his play.”

The timetable of “the next few weeks” means that Toronto should expect Leonard back on the court before the end of 2026. Fellow top Raptors player RJ Barrett recently suffered an injury to harm the team’s overall depth. Kawhi’s return is now more important since the top East teams are starting to improve their overall records in the standings. Toronto must improve their health to avoid the lower play-in seeds.

Raptors Have High Hopes For Kawhi Leonard

The biggest part of the update is that Shams claims that Toronto expects Leonard back playing at a high level. Kawhi joined the Raptors in controversial fashion after his Los Angeles Clippers tenure ended in embarrassing fashion via the alleged shady brand deals.

Toronto entered the season with hopes to contend, but injuries to Leonard and Barrett have hurt that path. Scottie Barnes has carried the Raptors roster to their success with Barrett also stepping up before he missed time. Kawhi is clearly needed for Toronto to make up ground and contend in the East.

The goal for Leonard to return and “sustain” his play means that the Raptors want to see him play All-Star caliber basketball. Kawhi looked great in his first two games for Toronto before the injury issues returned to put doubt into how trustworthy he is this season.

Toronto Raptors Could Also Seek Trades

Leonard and Barnes are the only two Raptors one can easily expect to remain on the roster by this time next season. Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley are flawed starters at their respective positions to warrant looking at the trade market for team improvement.

Superstar point guard Kyrie Irving has been linked to have Raptors’ interest, but the Dallas Mavericks are playing well with him. Irving could easily stay put and not make the trade block. Dejounte Murray is currently on the trade block, but he’s not enough of an upgrade to sacrifice Barrett.

A need for a center could see Toronto making a play for Anthony Davis or another veteran big man available. Regardless, everything starts with Kawhi and how he looks in his return. The Raptors must start winning and building chemistry between Leonard and Barnes before making any other moves.