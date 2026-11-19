The Utah Jazz are getting a boost by getting center Jaxson Hayes back. Underdog NBA reports that the Jazz have listed Jaxson Hayes as available for Wednesday night’s game. This is a much-needed position of theirs as their frontcourt has been riddled with injuries throughout the start of this season. Hayes brings an athletic center who sets good screens, rolls and can stand in the dunker spot.

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX -NOVEMBER 2 : Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Utah Jazz dunks over Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Frost Bank Center on November 2, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Hayes didn’t play the their last two games. He is feeling better and is able to return Wednesday night. This gives the Jazz someone for their frontcourt, a position that has been much needed. The guards of the Jazz have been needing to do much of the heavy lifting. To have a player back from their bigs is huge.

They now have someone who can bring paint defense and get open down low. Hayes is a good rebounder, he’s not known as a defender, he’s athletic enough to block shots. He can be a key piece to helping Utah win tonight. This is encouraging news for the team and it’s one of a few injured players that they get back.

What Hayes Return Means

Getty PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 16: Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Utah Jazz attempts a shot against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the preseason NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 16, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hayes back could push Utah in the right direction. It takes a lot off their guards, who have had to score a lot just to stay in games. Hayes is a solid rotational player with a high IQ. Hayes offense has improved from the previous years. With defenses having to worry about the explosive scoring of the guards, it may leave Hayes open for lobs.

This is a good sign for the Jazz; getting Hayes back can help them offensively and defensively. Hayes is a veteran big that knows where to be on the court and how to get positioning. His being back will help this young Utah team.