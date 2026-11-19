The Utah Jazz are getting a boost by getting center Jaxson Hayes back. Underdog NBA reports that the Jazz have listed Jaxson Hayes as available for Wednesday night’s game. This is a much-needed position of theirs as their frontcourt has been riddled with injuries throughout the start of this season. Hayes brings an athletic center who sets good screens, rolls and can stand in the dunker spot.
Jazz Receive Encouraging Update on Jaxson Hayes’s Knee
Hayes didn’t play the their last two games. He is feeling better and is able to return Wednesday night. This gives the Jazz someone for their frontcourt, a position that has been much needed. The guards of the Jazz have been needing to do much of the heavy lifting. To have a player back from their bigs is huge.
They now have someone who can bring paint defense and get open down low. Hayes is a good rebounder, he’s not known as a defender, he’s athletic enough to block shots. He can be a key piece to helping Utah win tonight. This is encouraging news for the team and it’s one of a few injured players that they get back.
What Hayes Return Means
Hayes back could push Utah in the right direction. It takes a lot off their guards, who have had to score a lot just to stay in games. Hayes is a solid rotational player with a high IQ. Hayes offense has improved from the previous years. With defenses having to worry about the explosive scoring of the guards, it may leave Hayes open for lobs.
This is a good sign for the Jazz; getting Hayes back can help them offensively and defensively. Hayes is a veteran big that knows where to be on the court and how to get positioning. His being back will help this young Utah team.
Jazz Could Be Getting a Much-Needed Boost Ahead of Wednesday’s Game