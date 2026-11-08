Jazz Not Planning Coaching, Front Office Changes After Poor Start

The Utah Jazz are not planning any changes to their coaching staff or front office following the team’s poor start to the season.

Utah was expected to be competing for a playoff spot this season, but instead, the team is off to a 1-8 start, which has put a magnifying glass on head coach Will Hardy and the team’s front office, led by Austin Ainge and Danny Ainge.

But according to Jazz owner Ryan Smith, no changes are coming.

Jazz Won’t Make Big Changes

Speaking to KSL’s “Scotty G. & The Coach” podcast, Smith confirmed that he is not making any changes to his coaching staff or front office at this time.

“Will’s our guy. Austin’s our guy. Like, we’re not changing anything. We’re going to go through this, we’re going to work together. We got (CEO) Danny (Ainge), and I love our group,” Smith said (via HoopsRumors).

Smith did admit that he is frustrated by the team’s inconsistency to start the season, but that doesn’t fall on the coaches or front office staff.

“I think collectively the inconsistency is what’s been super frustrating, and I think it’s frustrating for everyone, but that takes time,” Smith said.

Jazz Trying to Win NBA Championship

The Jazz have been rebuilding for several years now, but after pulling the trigger on a big trade last season for Jaren Jackson Jr., the team was supposed to make a big push towards a playoff spot this season, although that doesn’t appear to be the case yet.

While Smith would love for Utah to take that step forward faster, he knows that it’s a process to become a contender in the NBA, and he is willing to wait several seasons before the Jazz make a big playoff push and become a legitimate NBA title contender.

“There’s only so many levers you can pull given…where you’re at in the season. We’re definitely looking (at) this as a two, three, four year, and our goal is to win the championship,” Smith.

We’ll see if Smith keeps his word, but for right now, Hardy and the team’s front office are safe.