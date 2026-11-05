Jazz Coach Will Hardy Shares Concerning Update on Lauri Markkanen

It’s about as bad a start as it could be for the Utah Jazz eight games into the 2026-27 campaign. At 1-7, they’re staring down the barrel of another long season. For a team that appeared poised to become a playoff participant for the first time since 2021-22, it’s more than just a disappointing start.

Concern for Lauri Markkanen’s Wrist

After another loss Wednesday night, a narrow overtime defeat at the hands of the Pelicans in New Orleans, coach Will Hardy commented on Lauri Markkanen’s status. The All-Star forward has been dealing with a wrist injury he suffered Oct. 26. In that same game, the Jazz also lost Jaren Jackson Jr. to a torn MCL. Jackson is reportedly expected to miss six to eight weeks.

With the Jazz already reeling, Markkanen has clearly been fighting through the pain to remain on the court, something Hardy acknowledged after Wednesday night’s game.

“He’s digging in. I think he’s playing through a lot of pain right now. He’s battling for his teammates and us,” Hardy said, according to the Salt Lake Tribune’s Shreyas Laddha.

Markkanen had 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the loss in 39 minutes of action. He shot 6 of 15 from the field, with five of his six made field goals coming from beyond the arc. This season, the 29-year-old is averaging 16.5 points and six rebounds while shooting 38.5% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range.

The Jazz’s Start to the 2026-27 Season

The Jazz have the second-worst offensive rating in the league at 103.9, the 24th-ranked defensive rating at 115.1 and the fourth-worst net rating at minus-11.3. They’re scoring 107.8 points per game (27th) and shooting 42.9% from the field (27th) while allowing 119 points per game (24th).

Utah traded for Jackson last season, acquiring the former Defensive Player of the Year one year into the four-year, $205 million contract he signed as a member of with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2025. The Jazz also signed fourth-year guard Keonte George to a five-year $155.4 million rookie-scale contract extension six weeks ago, drafted Darryn Peterson with the No.2 overall pick in this year’s draft and selected Ace Bailey fifth overall last year.

The Young Core Must Step Up

After scoring 39 points Wednesday night, George is averaging 22 points, 5.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range. Peterson is averaging 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 36.3% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc. Bailey is averaging 12.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 45.6% from the field and 27.8% from deep.

Jazz fans will hope the young core can step up with Jackson sidelined for the foreseeable future and Markkanen playing at less than full strength. Otherwise, Utah could be heading for a disastrous season.