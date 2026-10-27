Utah Jazz Make Lauri Markkanen Injury Announcement Before Spurs Game

The Utah Jazz received encouraging news about Lauri Markkanen’s wrist injury on Tuesday, but his availability for their next game remains uncertain.

Markkanen has officially been listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs because of a right wrist sprain, according to the NBA’s October 27 injury report.

The designation comes one day after Markkanen exited Utah’s 110-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter. He was subsequently diagnosed with a sprain and designated day-to-day, avoiding the extended recovery timeline facing fellow Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Still, Utah has plenty riding on Markkanen’s availability. Jackson, Jusuf Nurkic and several other frontcourt players are dealing with injuries, leaving head coach Will Hardy with difficult decisions ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Is Lauri Markkanen Playing Against the Spurs?

Markkanen’s status for Wednesday, October 28, has not been determined. The Jazz officially listed the 29-year-old forward as questionable, meaning his availability remains uncertain pending further evaluation.

Markkanen suffered the injury during Monday’s game against Memphis when his right arm became trapped between Jackson and Grizzlies forward Cam Boozer during a play on the perimeter.

He went to the locker room with 5:58 remaining in the opening quarter and did not return, finishing with two points in six minutes.

Markkanen entered the Memphis game averaging 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists through Utah’s first three contests. He had scored 28 points, including five three-pointers, against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Tuesday’s injury diagnosis provided some reassurance. The Jazz classified Markkanen as day-to-day with a right wrist sprain rather than announcing a timetable for an extended absence.

However, his questionable designation does not guarantee that he will be cleared for Wednesday. Utah can provide another update before the game, with his final availability expected to be reflected in the team’s official game-day status.

Jazz Face Major Frontcourt Questions With Jaren Jackson Jr. Out

Markkanen’s status becomes considerably more important because of the other injuries affecting Utah’s frontcourt.

Jackson suffered a torn MCL in his right knee during Monday’s loss and will be reevaluated in six weeks, according to the Jazz. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year is already ruled out against San Antonio.

Nurkic is also out because of a second plantar plate tear in his right foot, while Jaxson Hayes is questionable with right shoulder soreness.

That leaves Utah potentially without multiple established frontcourt contributors against a Spurs team featuring Victor Wembanyama.

Mo Bamba emerged as one of the bright spots following Monday’s injuries. He scored 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots in 29 minutes against Memphis.

Bamba’s performance gives Hardy another option if Markkanen cannot play. Kyle Filipowski could also see an expanded role, while Utah may need additional offensive production from Keyonte George, Ace Bailey and rookie Darryn Peterson.

Unlike Jackson, Markkanen has not been assigned a multweek recovery timetable. But Wednesday’s game presents the Jazz with an immediate decision about their leading frontcourt scorer.

For now, Markkanen remains questionable rather than ruled out, keeping open the possibility that Utah gets one of its most important players back against San Antonio.