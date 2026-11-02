Utah Jazz Make Surprising Decision on Isaiah Collier

Michael Scotto has reported that the Utah Jazz have declined their team option with Isaiah Collier. The contract was worth $4.99 million for the 2027-28 NBA season. Sources told hoopshype which is where Scotto was able to get his information from. This decision from the Jazz comes as a surprise, as he has been playing well for them off the bench. He has provided them with a playmaker and defender on the bench unit.

Utah Jazz Decision

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 03: Isaiah Collier #8 of the Utah Jazz shoots past Taelon Peter #4 of the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 03, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

Collier was the 29th pick in the 2024 draft and signed a four-year rookie-scale deal. His contract came with a team option, which means that Utah can decide whether to retain him for the fourth season at the predetermined salary or not. Declining the option doesn’t mean that they are waiving him right now; he is still on the team throughout this season. What it does mean is that after this season, he will become an unrestricted free agent, allowing any team to pursue him.

Declining his options creates uncertainty around him. He is a player who has been solid for the Jazz, and now they’re showing that they may not value him. They may not see him as a long-term plan because they have so many guards currently. Their other guards are scorers and can shoot, which is the part of Collier’s game that is lacking. This could or could not be his last season in Utah; they declined what would have been a cheap contract for next season.

What Collier has Done for the Jazz

Getty SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – DECEMBER 18: Isaiah Collier #8 of the Utah Jazz celebrates a play during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Delta Center on December 18, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

In three years with the Jazz, Collier has averaged 9.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 3 rebounds. He even led the entire NBA last season with assists off the bench. He has shown elite playmaking and plays good defense. His offense isn’t fully developed yet, but it shows that he has been getting better. He is a big guard, and when he attacks the paint, it’s hard for opposing guards to stop him.

There will be many teams trying to sign him that could use his bench production. He could be a very valuable piece on a playoff team. His ability to defend and playmake with an improving offense is something that many teams will want. He will get a lot of calls next summer and have his options.

What’s Next for the Utah Jazz

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MARCH 18: Isaiah Collier #8 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on March 18, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Utah has so many guards that they probably knew they would have to make a decision. They would have to end up letting one walk next summer. The Jazz have a bunch of scoring guards, and that may have made their decision even easier. Collier has the least offensive ability out of the guards, and Utah may think they need scorers. They already have a backcourt of Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson; they have Bryce Sensabaugh, who can score.

They are loaded at the guard position and have to make a tough decision. Both Utah and Collier have to do what’s best for themselves in this situation. Peterson is currently seen as a future part of the Jazz and is probably what they want to build around. Collier is a solid NBA player and could potentially show that in another city.

Even though they declined the option, they could still sign him to a bigger contract after the season. They may just want to see what he is capable of doing for the rest of the season. Either way, Collier will be a free agent next summer and will have a chance to decide where he goes next.