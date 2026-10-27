Jazz Provide Telling Lauri Markkanen Injury Update After Early Exit vs. Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz had a night to forget in their 110-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Although the game was decided by five points, Utah lost multiple key players to injuries.

One of them was forward Lauri Markkanen. The 29-year-old seven-footer lasted just six minutes before exiting the loss. Markkanen collided with the Grizzlies’ Cam Boozer on a screen and appeared to injure his wrist.

🏀 Lauri Markkanen right wrist His right arm gets trapped under Boozer just as JJJ's screen pins it, and the wrist looks bent back with two bodies pushing through it. Jazz say right wrist, out for the night 👇 1️⃣ What the film showsMarkkanen is working over the screen. The way… pic.twitter.com/noXgEyEqa3 — Dr. Ribu Thomas PT, DPT (@Ribu18) October 27, 2026

After further evaluation, Markkanen has been diagnosed with a right wrist sprain.

“He is listed as day-to-day,” wrote the Utah Jazz on X.