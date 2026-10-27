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Jazz Provide Telling Lauri Markkanen Injury Update After Early Exit vs. Grizzlies

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Lauri Markkanen
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The Utah Jazz labeled Lauri Markkanen as 'day-to-day' after sustaining a right wrist sprain in Monday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Utah Jazz had a night to forget in their 110-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Although the game was decided by five points, Utah lost multiple key players to injuries.

One of them was forward Lauri Markkanen. The 29-year-old seven-footer lasted just six minutes before exiting the loss. Markkanen collided with the Grizzlies’ Cam Boozer on a screen and appeared to injure his wrist.

After further evaluation, Markkanen has been diagnosed with a right wrist sprain.

“He is listed as day-to-day,” wrote the Utah Jazz on X.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Jazz Provide Telling Lauri Markkanen Injury Update After Early Exit vs. Grizzlies

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