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Is Anthony Davis Injured? Wizards Star Reveals Reason Behind Hand Scare

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Anthony Davis
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WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: Anthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis raised some concern after appearing to shake his hand during the closing moments of a game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Clips from the contest raised questions about a possible injury, especially given his recent history with hand problems.

Davis addressed the moment after the game and offered a reassuring explanation.

Anthony Davis Explains What Happened to His Hand

Anthony Davis, Washington Wizards
GettyAnthony Davis Addresses Injury Scare After Wizards Loss to Hornets

Davis dismissed the concern when asked about the moment.

According to Wizards reporter Greg Finberg, the veteran big man explained that his hand was simply feeling hot after his shooting performance.

“Oh no, I was hitting too many shots, and I was just shaking it out. It was kind of hot,” Davis said, via Finberg.

His explanation suggests the movement was not a sign of a new injury

The concern was understandable given Davis’ recent history. He missed significant time last season after suffering ligament damage in his left hand while playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

The injury delayed his debut for Washington after the February trade.

Davis finally returned to regular-season action in the Wizards’ opener against Milwaukee on October 21. He delivered an impressive performance, recording 34 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in a 128-116 victory.

Davis Delivers Despite Wizards’ Loss to Hornets

Anthony Davis Explains Hand Scare After Video Raises Injury Questions Among Wizards Fans
GettyAnthony Davis Explains Hand Scare After Video Raises Injury Questions Among Wizards Fans

The latest scare came after Washington’s 110-103 loss to Charlotte.

Davis was one of the Wizards’ best performers, finishing with 29 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 11-of-22 from the field.

His performance was a positive sign after quieter outings against Toronto and Chicago. Davis managed just nine points against the Raptors before scoring 19 in Washington’s win over the Bulls.

The Wizards could have used more support against Charlotte. Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 39 points, while Washington struggled to control the glass.

Charlotte grabbed 20 offensive rebounds, helping it maintain its advantage despite Washington’s late push.

For now, Davis’ postgame explanation offers reassurance that the hand movement was related to heat rather than an injury he chose to disclose.

His previous hand problem makes any unusual movement worth watching, but there is no confirmed new injury based on his comments.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Is Anthony Davis Injured? Wizards Star Reveals Reason Behind Hand Scare

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