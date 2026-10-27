Is Anthony Davis Injured? Wizards Star Reveals Reason Behind Hand Scare

Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis raised some concern after appearing to shake his hand during the closing moments of a game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Clips from the contest raised questions about a possible injury, especially given his recent history with hand problems.

Davis addressed the moment after the game and offered a reassuring explanation.

Anthony Davis Explains What Happened to His Hand

Davis dismissed the concern when asked about the moment.

According to Wizards reporter Greg Finberg, the veteran big man explained that his hand was simply feeling hot after his shooting performance.

“Oh no, I was hitting too many shots, and I was just shaking it out. It was kind of hot,” Davis said, via Finberg.

His explanation suggests the movement was not a sign of a new injury

The concern was understandable given Davis’ recent history. He missed significant time last season after suffering ligament damage in his left hand while playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

The injury delayed his debut for Washington after the February trade.

Davis finally returned to regular-season action in the Wizards’ opener against Milwaukee on October 21. He delivered an impressive performance, recording 34 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in a 128-116 victory.

Davis Delivers Despite Wizards’ Loss to Hornets

The latest scare came after Washington’s 110-103 loss to Charlotte.

Davis was one of the Wizards’ best performers, finishing with 29 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 11-of-22 from the field.

His performance was a positive sign after quieter outings against Toronto and Chicago. Davis managed just nine points against the Raptors before scoring 19 in Washington’s win over the Bulls.

The Wizards could have used more support against Charlotte. Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 39 points, while Washington struggled to control the glass.

Charlotte grabbed 20 offensive rebounds, helping it maintain its advantage despite Washington’s late push.

For now, Davis’ postgame explanation offers reassurance that the hand movement was related to heat rather than an injury he chose to disclose.

His previous hand problem makes any unusual movement worth watching, but there is no confirmed new injury based on his comments.