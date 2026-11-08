Hi, Subscriber

Wizards $212 Million Superstar Only Scored 4 Points in Big Loss To OKC

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards
Getty
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 04: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Capital One Arena on November 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Washington Wizards star, who is worth $212 million, had a lackluster outing in their brutal loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Trae Young scored just 4 points as the Wizards suffered a 114-75 blowout loss to the Thunder on Saturday.

Young, who locked in a heavily scrutinized four-year, $212 million contract extension with Washington over the offseason, had a nightmarish shooting performance. He went 1-of-6 from the field in 28 minutes.

Awful Performance For The Wizards

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 06: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on November 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In the game, the Wizards shot under 30% from the field and a dismal 7-of-43 (16%) from the 3-point line.

Rookie and this year’s No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa led the Wizards with 19 points, while Alex Sarr chipped in a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Washington was missing superstar Anthony Davis, who sat out his second consecutive game with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who coasted to 30 points in 29 minutes to lift OKC to an 8-2 record on the season. The Wizards dropped to 4-6.

Trae Young’s Contract The ‘Worst In The NBA’ According To ESPN Analyst

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Trae Young #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst called Trae Young’s contract extension with the Washington Wizards “instantaneously one of the worst contracts in the league.”

On The Hoop Collective podcast and Pardon My Take, Windhorst stated that the contract is so massive and restrictive that the Wizards could not trade it unless they attached a high-value asset like a number one overall draft pick.

“I think this is instantaneously one of the worst contracts in the league. I’m sorry I said that. I’m sorry I said it that way. I don’t mean to be mean,” Windhorst said on “The Hoop Collective” podcast. “I don’t think they could trade this contract unless they attach the number one pick to it.”

Young’s contract would pay him roughly $53 million per year, with a player option in the final season after declining his previous option. That means Young takes about 30% of the team’s total salary cap.

Notably, the Atlanta Hawks, Young’s former teams, were eager to move off Young’s previous deal, trading him to Washington in a salary-dump-style transaction that even required taking on other contracts.

While Young remains an elite pick-and-roll playmaker and high-volume distributor, his defensive limitations and multi-year shooting dips (frequently hovering around or below 34% from the 3-point line) raise questions about building a high-level contender around a $53-million-a-year point guard.

The Wizards are trying to build a high-level, defense-oriented roster around Young since last season, drafting AJ Dybantsa and trading for former NBA champion Anthony Davis on top of their already promising young core led by Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George

Last season with the Hawks, Young missed time with knee issues and a bone bruise in his right foot. After appearing in just five games with Washington following the trade, Young suffered a right quadriceps contusion and lower back irritation during a game, causing him to be shut down. 

This season was initially expected to be a breakout one for the Wizards. But with their performances in the first 10 games, the potential is turning bleak for the team. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

0 Comments

Wizards $212 Million Superstar Only Scored 4 Points in Big Loss To OKC

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Wizards News

More Heavy on Wizards News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x