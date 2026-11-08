Washington Wizards Announce Anthony Davis Injury Before Pistons Game

The Washington Wizards listed Anthony Davis as questionable for Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons with a right ankle sprain. He carried the same designation before each of the past two games and was ruled out both times.

Davis missed Friday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks and Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Wizards had to make both calls on consecutive nights. This time, they have Sunday off before a 7 p.m. ET tipoff in Detroit.

Is Anthony Davis Playing vs. the Detroit Pistons?

It remains to be seen if Davis will be available when the Washington Wizards face the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Davis sprained his ankle Wednesday against Atlanta when he landed on teammate AJ Dybantsa’s foot while contesting Nickeil Alexander-Walker. He returned and finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in under 30 minutes. That was his last game action before the two absences.

Washington used two different starting frontcourts without him. Deandre Ayton started alongside Alex Sarr on Friday and grabbed seven offensive rebounds against Atlanta. On Saturday, Bilal Coulibaly moved into the starting five, Ayton came off the bench and Sarr started at center.

Sarr finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds in the 114-75 loss to Oklahoma City. Dybantsa led Washington with 19 points. The two lineups give the Wizards a choice if Davis sits again. Starting Ayton puts a second big on the floor and lets Sarr play alongside a center. Starting Coulibaly gives Washington another wing and leaves Sarr in the middle.

Tristan Vukcevic was already ruled out with left hip impingement on the NBA’s Sunday injury report, limiting Washington’s options behind Sarr and Ayton. Reece Beekman, Justin Champagnie and Jamir Watkins were also listed out. Detroit had yet to submit its report as of the 5 p.m. ET edition.

Anthony Davis’ Injury History With the Lakers, Mavericks and Wizards

Davis’ availability has varied considerably from season to season. He played 40 games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22 and 56 the following year before starting 76 games in 2023-24. In that 76-game season, he averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

His first stretch in Dallas went differently. Davis strained his left adductor in his Mavericks debut in February 2025, shortly after the Luka Doncic trade, and missed the next 18 games. He played 20 games for Dallas the following season before the February 2026 trade to Washington. A left finger sprain still had him listed out on Washington’s April 12 injury report.

Friday was Davis’ first missed game of this season. The immediate question is whether he can get back on the floor after two games away. The NBA’s reporting rules call for a Monday update between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. local time, with further changes possible before tipoff.