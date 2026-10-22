Anthony Davis Reacts to Successful Wizards Debut

Washington Wizards superstar Anthony Davis shared his reaction to a successful debut in his first game with the team.

Davis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Wizards last season, but did not suit up for Washington as he dealt with injuries.

Now fully healthy, the long-time NBA superstar big man had an incredible game for the Wizards in his debut for the team, scoring 34 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists as the Wizards downed the Milwaukee Bucks 128-116 in their season opener.

Anthony Davis Comments on Wizards Debut

Speaking to reporters following the game, Davis reacted to his phenomenal debut for Washington.

“Been nine months since I played a real game. I had so much fun tonight. A lot of emotion, a lot of energy,” Davis said.

Davis received MVP chants from fans, who have already taken a liking to the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Wizards point guard Trae Young, who had 20 points and 13 assists in the season opener, said that he wants to help Davis win the MVP this season.

“I want to help him get the MVP. Nights like tonight, and we continue to win games, he’s going to be in the conversation,” Young said.

Anthony Davis Hopes Wizards Fans Show Up for Team This Year

You can forgive Wizards fans for not exactly packing the house in recent years, as attendance at Capital One Arena has been down for some time now since the team has been so bad for so long.

But with Davis, Young, and No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa all leading the charge this season, the Wizards have the pieces in place to get a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Davis just hopes that the fans continue to show up and support.

“I’d like it to be a little more packed in there, but the crowd was great, they were into it, got us over the hump…Even when I was here last year, very first home game. It was like ‘Dress Like a Seat Night’ in here,” Davis joked.

The Wizards next play on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.