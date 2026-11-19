Trae Young’s huge contract has given the Washington Wizards more bad news than good ones.

ESPN analyst and insider Brian Windhorst said that the early returns on the Washington Wizards’ four-year, $212 million contract with Trae Young “are not good” following a rough start to the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Red Flags On Trae Young’s Massive Washington Wizards Contract

On The Hoop Collective podcast, Windhorst said the Wizards’ early payoff from signing Young in June 2026 has fallen short amid a sluggish start and an eight-game losing streak before their Nov. 19 win over the Toronto Raptors.

“Well, here’s the answer. The answer is that when they traded for him, they knew they were going to have to pay him. And then when it got near free agency, they had a reasonable fear that somebody else was going to offer him that,” Windhorst said.

“Now, you can say that that wasn’t a reasonable fear. I can say that that wasn’t a reasonable fear. They had a reasonable belief that somebody else was going to offer him the max and offered him that max or his max at least. Obviously, that was a risky decision and its first returns are not good.”

When the deal was agreed, Windhorst had already called it “instantaneously one of the worst contracts in the league.

Over 16 games with the Wizards, Young has seen a sharp decline in scoring efficiency while remaining an elite playmaker.

Playing 35.0 minutes per game as a full-time starter, he is averaging 17.5 points, 8.9 assists , 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals, paired with 3.1 turnovers per contest.

Young is currently shooting career-low marks of 37.1% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range on reduced volume, though he continues to convert reliably at the free-throw line at 85.3%.

His turbulent stretch recently included the first scoreless outing of his NBA career against Houston on Nov. 15 before helping Washington snap an eight-game losing streak with 11 points and eight assists in a win over Toronto on Nov. 18.

Former NBA Player Wants Trae Young To Go Off The Bench

Former NBA player Patrick Beverley suggested that Wizards head coach Adam Keefe move Trae Young to a sixth-man role off the bench to help the team’s defense and give younger players more opportunities.

Beverley, a defense-first player, also called Young a “defensive liability” on the court.

“He has to be the Sixth Man, though. I know you’re in a tough position. I know, but he has to be the Sixth Man. You gotta get them young boys the ball, and let them play it. Not for offense, only for defense,” Beverley said in a video he posted on social media.

“Like defensive liability out there, he’s a show. He’s a complete show. And I don’t want you to be one of those great coaches that could’ve done better with less if you would’ve…and then you end up getting fired.”

The hope for the Wizards is for Young to turn things around and return to his All-Star form, which made him a beloved star during his time with the Atlanta Hawks.