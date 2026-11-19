The Washington Wizards picked an interesting time to finally get back into the win column.

With the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI arriving Thursday, November 19, Wizards rookie AJ Dybantsa had one last joke to make about his team’s struggles.

Washington snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 103-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, November 18. Dybantsa celebrated the occasion with a social media post that had little to do with basketball.

“glad we got a dub before gta 6 dropped 😭,” Dybantsa wrote on X.

The post quickly attracted attention, drawing tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of thousands of views. And for a Wizards team that had gone more than two weeks without a victory, the timing made for an especially fitting punchline.

AJ Dybantsa Makes GTA 6 Joke After Wizards End Losing Streak

Dybantsa was referencing the November 19 launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, the highly anticipated Rockstar Games title that has spent years at the center of internet memes and jokes about events happening before its release.

The Wizards nearly became part of that running joke.

Washington had not won a game since November 2, losing eight consecutive contests before Wednesday’s trip to Toronto. The skid had intensified scrutiny of a team that entered the season with a combination of established veterans and young talent, including Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Fortunately for Washington, Dybantsa wasn’t simply making jokes after the victory. He was one of the biggest reasons the Wizards won.

The 19-year-old recorded a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds in 38 minutes against the Raptors, shooting 9-of-17 from the field. It was the first double-double of his NBA career.

Veteran Anthony Davis led Washington with 25 points and 14 rebounds, while Kyshawn George added 20 points.

The victory wasn’t without complications. Toronto was missing several significant contributors, including Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Kawhi Leonard, and the Wizards still needed to survive a late Raptors push.

Nevertheless, Washington escaped with the win. Dybantsa’s reaction suggested he was relieved to get one before the gaming world’s biggest release took over the internet.

AJ Dybantsa Continues Breakout Stretch for Washington Wizards

The humor also arrived during an encouraging stretch for Washington’s prized rookie.

Dybantsa has now scored at least 20 points in consecutive games for the first time in his NBA career. More importantly, Wednesday’s performance translated into a victory rather than another disappointing result.

That’s a significant development for a player whose workload was a talking point earlier in the season.

As Heavy previously reported, the Wizards increased Dybantsa’s playing time as he worked his way back from a preseason ankle injury. His latest performance offers another indication that Washington is becoming increasingly comfortable relying on the rookie.

Dybantsa has also embraced responsibilities beyond scoring, including asking to defend opposing teams’ top players.

His 23-point, 12-rebound performance against Toronto showed another dimension of the impact Washington hopes he can provide as the season progresses.

Now the Wizards will try to turn one victory into something more substantial.

Washington travels to Chicago to face the Bulls on Friday, November 20, in an NBA Cup matchup before returning home for a three-game homestand.

The team’s losing streak might finally be over, but the Wizards still have plenty of work ahead.

At least Dybantsa and his teammates managed to get another win before GTA 6 arrived.