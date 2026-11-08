Bad Injury News Emerge for Wizards During OKC Thunder Game

Washington Wizards absorbed some tough news about one of their frontcourt stars during their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

Wizards center Deandre Ayton exited Saturday’s game against the Thunder with a lower leg injury and did not return.

Ayton exited the contest in the second quarter after grabbing his lower leg, finishing with 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 turnover in seven minutes of play.

The Wizards ruled him out for the remainder of the game, and he is considered questionable ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Wizards Have Compounding Injury Woes

This loss exposed the Wizards’ frontcourt depth, which was already decimated by injuries. Anthony Davis was already sidelined due to a right ankle sprain, and backup big man Tristan Vukčević remains out with a long-term hip impingement.

The burden falls squarely on rookie big man Alex Sarr. Without Ayton or Davis to share the center and power forward minutes, Sarr is left with virtually no rotational backup or rim protection support, forcing Washington into extreme small-ball lineups that struggle to protect the paint or finish defensive possessions on the glass.

Against the Thunder, the Wizards are forced to play rookie AJ Dybantsa in the center position.

Ayton is averaging 5.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game in 9 appearances, including two starts, for the Wizards this season so far.

How Big Is Deandre Ayton To Wizards’ Rotation?

Wizards star point guard Trae Young is impressed by Deandre Ayton’s value to the team before the start of the season.

“He was the number one pick in my class, and he has so much talent. You see what he does when he gets on the court,” Young said. “So it’s very selfless of him. The way he’s carried himself and his attitude and his energy, not everybody can do that.”

In 2018, Ayton was drafted first by the Phoenix Suns while Young went fifth for the Atlanta Hawks via the Luka Doncic trade by the Dallas Mavericks.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe is also positive about Ayton’s contributions to the team.

“Yeah, he’s been terrific. His energy is terrific around the building; since we’ve got him, it’s contagious. You can feel them. This guy’s a really good player. Came in, impacted the game right away. You could feel his physicality and size. Obviously, you saw some of the offensive rebounding,” Keefe said.

Ayton joined the Wizards via a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers in July 2026. Before free agency began, Ayton opted into his $8.1 million player option for the 2026-2027 season.

However, following the Lakers’ acquisition of center Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz, Ayton became expendable in Los Angeles.

The Wizards then absorbed Ayton’s contract by utilizing a $13.4 million trade exception originally generated from their previous Kelly Olynyk transaction. In exchange for the former number-one overall pick, Washington sent guard Jaden Hardy and two future second-round draft picks (for 2031 and 2032) to the Lakers.

Now, the Wizards hope Ayton can be healthy as soon as possible to fill a massive hole in the frontcourt.