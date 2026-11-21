The Washington Wizards are greatly struggling despite the plethora of youth and veteran talent on their roster.

From No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, A.J. Dybantsa, to All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis, Washington should be better than its record suggests. However, if the Wizards continue trending in the wrong direction, it’s not out of the equation for the front office to shop Davis, Young, or both.

The Wizards should have a handful of trade suitors interested in the former, should they decide to shop him.

Raptors, Clippers, Warriors Linked To Trade for Anthony Davis

Plenty of teams could benefit from Davis’ services, as when on the floor, he remains one of the NBA’s most effective forwards. The 10-time All-Star is averaging 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds on 52.0% shooting in 14 games. Not to mention, he is an elite interior defender.

ClutchPoints has linked three teams to a potential trade for Davis.

The Toronto Raptors are led by the impressive forward duo of Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes. Creating a ‘Big Three’ with Davis would place them among the elites of the Eastern Conference, as the combination of scoring and defensive prowess would be nearly unmatched. Leonard has missed a significant number of games this season, so the Raptors are struggling to compete, but there should not be long-term concerns about their ability to succeed.

The Clippers are a bit of a strange team to be linked to Davis, as the near consensus is L.A. is looking to rebuild after moving on from Leonard. It is hard to imagine a team led by Darius Garland, Brandon Ingram, and Davis defeating the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, or San Antonio Spurs in a playoff series. To be fair, the Clippers are in one of the league’s worst positions, so attempting to compete could be more beneficial than the alternative.

Golden State is the destination that is the most logical. It is abundantly clear the Warriors hope to win another title in the Stephen Curry era, and Davis could help them accomplish just that. A core of Curry, Yaxel Lendeborg, Davis, and Jimmy Butler could undoubtedly compete when the 2027-2028 season rolls around.

Davis could end up remaining in Washington for the foreseeable future, or a team such as the Raptors or Warriors could swoop in and acquire the 33-year-old.