The Washington Wizards have a huge decision to make regarding the future of Anthony Davis. NBA fans questioned the trade for Davis last season since it requires him to get an extension after this season. Davis remains a hard player to forecast since his injury history makes it hard to pay him max money, but his on-court production is hard to ignore. Rumors have circulated about Washington trading Davis before the deadline to avoid paying him.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley is a top trade forecaster and revealed his version of a realistic trade package from the Golden State Warriors:

Warriors get: Anthony Davis Wizards get: Draymond Green, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porzingis, 2031 pick swap (top three protected), and multiple second round draft picks

The most realistic Warriors’ trade package shows little value in return for Davis. Kristaps Porzingis is not expected to return this season with his illness taking him away from basketball activities.

Green could be useful for Washington as a veteran, but he’s currently averaging under 5 points per game. Moses Moody and the future first round draft pick are the only noteworthy assets in this trade. The Wizards would lose their best overall player without getting any real foundation pieces in return to help them win now.

Why Wizards Are Expected To Trade Anthony Davis

Washington took a calculated risk last trade deadline to improve the roster via trading for Davis and Trae Young. This season has shown lackluster results, especially due to Young underperforming after getting signed to a very expensive contract extension.

The Wizards can’t afford two bad contracts if they extend Davis, and his injury woes continue to haunt them. Washington having a strong youth appeal of young prospects on the roster also makes it harder to extend Davis when they have a better path without him.

Alex Sarr is an awkward fit with Davis since both players do a lot of the same things on offense. The Wizards also lucked into drafting top overall pick AJ Dybantsa after they acquired Davis. Dybantsa is now the most important player in Washington and would get more opportunities if Davis is traded.

Few Teams Want To Take Big Risks

Today’s NBA sees teams more cautious about making risky trades for injury-prone stars. Golden State is a rare team who has been linked to Davis since last offseason due to his age matching the timeline of Stephen Curry and other Warriors veterans.

Most of the teams lacking a center have little assets to trade in return. Washington could ask Golden State to trade Jimmy Butler and get a better overall player back to keep for the future. Butler has his own injury woes, but Davis historically has been less reliable.

The Toronto Raptors are the best team outside of Golden State who needs a center upgrade to reach their ultimate goal. Davis would make sense there, but the Wizards again would be settling for a weak return. It turns out that overpaying Young and trading for Davis with his contract reaching the end was riskier than Washington realized last season.