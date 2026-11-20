Another year, more trade rumors for veteran big man Anthony Davis, who now calls the Washington Wizards home following last season’s trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite a growing injury history, issues with availability, and a massive contract that needs to be addressed, Davis is still a player that teams value.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says that Davis is on the radar of a number of teams, as the Wizards have struggled out of the gate this season.

“I think people have demand for Anthony Davis,” Windhorst said. “They just don’t want to give him a max extension, and I don’t think he’s looking for a max extension, but I do think he’s looking for a lot of money.”

Davis has been solid for Washington averaging 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while maintaining high efficiency.

Ultimately, it appears that Davis may be headed out of Washington and whichever team lands him will likely already know what Davis expects in a contract and is willing to meet those demands.