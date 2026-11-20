CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 26: Anthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards looks on during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on October 26, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
Another year, more trade rumors for veteran big man Anthony Davis, who now calls the Washington Wizards home following last season’s trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Despite a growing injury history, issues with availability, and a massive contract that needs to be addressed, Davis is still a player that teams value.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says that Davis is on the radar of a number of teams, as the Wizards have struggled out of the gate this season.
“I think people have demand for Anthony Davis,” Windhorst said. “They just don’t want to give him a max extension, and I don’t think he’s looking for a max extension, but I do think he’s looking for a lot of money.”
Davis has been solid for Washington averaging 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while maintaining high efficiency.
Ultimately, it appears that Davis may be headed out of Washington and whichever team lands him will likely already know what Davis expects in a contract and is willing to meet those demands.
Anthony DiMoro is a veteran sports reporter who started his career back in 2011 with the launch of Sports Rants. Since then Anthony has covered all corners of the sports industry at Forbes, Huffington Post, News Break, Pro Football Network and more.
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Another year, more trade rumors for veteran big man Anthony Davis, who now calls the Washington Wizards home following last season’s trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite a growing injury history, issues with availability, and a massive contract that needs to be addressed, Davis is still a player that teams value. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst […]
Demand Growing for Wizards’ Anthony Davis