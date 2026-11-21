Washington Wizards rookie AJ Dybantsa has joined LeBron James in history books.

Dybantsa became the third-youngest forward in NBA history to record back-to-back 20-point, 10-rebound games, trailing only LeBron James and Cooper Flagg.

Dybantsa achieved the feat after posting 20 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in a 98–94 NBA Cup win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, following his first career double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds against the Toronto Raptors.

With the Chicago performance, he also became just the third Wizards rookie since 1973–74 to log at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in a single game, joining Juwan Howard and Tom Gugliotta.

LeBron James Helped Shape AJ Dybantsa’s NBA Career

AJ Dybantsa worked out with LeBron James starting around 2023 alongside his trainer Chris Johnson and has spoken openly about the basketball reaction and off-court advice he took away from their sessions.

Dybantsa shared that LeBron James reacted to one of his moves during their session, calling it “crazy” and recognizing it as distinctly Dybantsa’s own.

Following their workout, LeBron advised Dybantsa to find a strong business partner, emphasizing life and business decisions beyond basketball.

Dybantsa noted that their early workout helped build a connection that continued into his college career at BYU and ahead of his NBA path with the Wizards.

“In 2023 I went to go workout with him and Chris Johnson and I was just picking his brain after the workout. He was just talking not even about basketball but a business partner,” Dybantsa said. “He’s doing it the best.”

Dybantsa also talked about what he learned from his on-court experience with LeBron.

“Just his patience,” Dybantsa said of his workout with LeBron. “He’s super patient, even when he works out. If it’s in the post, if he’s reading defenses, his patience is key. That’s probably why he’s played so long. My hesi. He said my hesi was crazy. Like, he could tell, ‘oh that’s probably got to be his move.'”

This season, Dybantsa is averaging 16.5 points, 6.85 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.31 steals, and 0.38 blocks in 34.1 minutes per game.

NBA Insider Says AJ Dybantsa Is In A Tough Environment

ESPN’s NBA insider Brian Windhorst highlighted league feedback that Washington Wizards rookie AJ Dybantsa is in a “tough environment” due to concerns around team accountability and development structure.

“AJ Dybantsa is in a tough environment for a rookie,” an Eastern Conference scout told ESPN’s Windhorst. “There’s not a high level of accountability there for their top players and so there isn’t down the line.”

“He’s so big, so powerful and plays so much force that it demands that he have the ball and space. But it’s hard with [Anthony Davis and Trae Young] there because they are soaking up a lot of the possessions and the team is naturally going to cater to them.”

Dybantsa is expected to be a long-term foundational piece for the Wizards. For now, he is playing alongside veterans Anthony Davis and Trae Young, whom the team added to improve the team’s playoff chances this season.

The last time the Wizards were in the playoffs was in 2021, when they were still led by Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.