No one expected the Washington Wizards to be a serious championship contender this season even with the additions of veteran All-Stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

The latter is performing quite well so far this season, averaging 24.6 points and 10.1 rebounds on 52.0% shooting in 14 games. If Washington continues to struggle, there is no guarantee Davis remains on the Wizards’ roster for the entire 2026-2027 campaign. Given Davis’ lengthy history of injuries, however, there are serious questions about what a trade market for him would even look like.

NBA Insider Claims There Is Trade Demand for Anthony Davis

“I think people have demand for Anthony Davis,” Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast. “They just don’t want to give him a max extension, and I don’t think he’s looking for a max extension, but I do think he’s looking for a lot of money.”

This report from Windhorst shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as Davis remains one of the league’s most productive big men when on the floor. There’s no denying he can contribute to a championship-contending roster if healthy. Although it was quite a few years ago now, he, alongside LeBron James, led the Los Angeles Lakers to a title in 2020.

Could the Wizards look to keep Davis and Young around while No. 1 pick A.J. Dybantsa develops? Absolutely, but the alternative also has appeal. It did not cost Washington much to land the 10-time All-Star from the Dallas Mavericks, so if they can capitalize on his value, they should.

The big question, which Windhorst mentioned, is his contract situation. Davis is in the final guaranteed year of a three-year, $175 million contract. He has a $62 million player option for the 2027-2028 season.

No organization is guaranteed to get long-term production from Davis, which is what makes it such a risky acquisition. Trading for Davis already lost one general manager their job, so is there another out there willing to put their position on the line for an injury-riddled 32-year-old?

Only time will tell, but teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, and Phoenix Suns could express interest ahead of February’s trade deadline.