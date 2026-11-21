Washington Wizards star guard Trae Young signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the organization in the offseason.

So far this season, not only are the Wizards struggling to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference, but Young is greatly struggling individually. The four-time All-Star is averaging just 17.5 points and 8.9 assists on 37.1% shooting and 30.4% shooting from the arc in 16 appearances.

His woes beg the question of whether Washington should shop Young and/or Anthony Davis on the trade market in the coming months. One NBA analyst believes it may be next to impossible to even find a trade destination for the former.

NBA Analyst Rips Wizards Star Trae Young’s Poor Defense

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor tore apart Young in a recent social media clip, specifically calling out his level of play on the defensive end.

“I’ve always been a Trae Young skeptic, and I couldn’t have predicted it’d be this bad, this soon. He’s possessing the ball for nine minutes per game. Nothing’s changed, and he sucks on defense,” O’Connor said. “He’s not even scoring anymore, and Wizards fans have already turned on him.”

Young failing to perform on the defensive end of the floor is nothing new. It has been the biggest critique the 28-year-old has faced since the time he was drafted. Not only is he short and light for NBA guard standards, but there have always been questions about his effort as well.

In the past, Young made up for this criticism with his electric scoring and high volume playmaking. That is no longer the case. He is averaging a career-low in points, and the third fewest assists per game in his nine years in the league.

This combination of factors surely makes Young impossible to move right?

Well, not necessarily.

O’Connor presents one team as a potential landing spot for him in the New Orleans Pelicans. Let’s be clear, however, O’Connor is not reporting that the Pelicans have interest, but rather, simply speculating about New Orleans as a possible destination for Young.

Young is no stranger to receiving criticism or hate from fans and analysts, but eventually, the backlash needs to act as a wake-up call.