Why Isn’t AJ Dybantsa Playing Tonight? Wizards Rookie Injury Status With Return Timeline

The Washington Wizards begin a new era on Wednesday night.

Well, sort of.

It’s AJ Dybantsa time in the nation’s capital. The No. 1 overall pick out of BYU is set to bring an exciting new dimension to the Wizards.

Except that when the Wizards begin their season Wednesday night, Dybantsa will only be on the sideline. He was ruled out for the season opener earlier in the week.

Why Isn’t AJ Dybantsa Playing Tonight?

Dybantsa is missing the Wizards’ first game of the season due to injury.

It’s an ankle problem for Dybantsa.

He was injured last Friday in preseason action. Dybantsa rose up for a midrange jump shot but landed awkwardly on his left ankle before heading to the locker room.

How Long is AJ Dybantsa Out?

The Wizards have officially termed Dybantsa “day-to-day” and have called the ankle sprain “mild.”

That would suggest he could be back as soon as later this week.

The Wizards’ opener is on Wednesday against the new-look Milwaukee Bucks, and Dybantsa misses out on that opportunity.

Their next game is on Friday, also at home, against the Toronto Raptors.

After that, the Wizards head to Chicago on Saturday to take on the Bulls.

Just from a speculation standpoint, it might make sense for the Wizards to play Dybantsa in just one leg of that back-to-back, if he’s deemed ready to go — just to show a bit of caution.

Wizards Depth Chart

Dybantsa would’ve been a starter for the Wizards if he was healthy, one of the stars on a roster that now also includes Anthony Davis, Trae Young and Deandre Ayton.

Khris Middleton likely sees more time with Dybantsa out.

The Wizards’ backcourt also includes Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson.

The frontcourt features a lot of depth, because Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr may both be forced to come off the bench.

When Dybantsa is back, the Wizards are going to have the deepest rotation they’ve had in years.

And there will be a lot around the NBA interested in seeing how it all comes together.

For now, though, the basketball world waits. Dybantsa will just watch from the sideline as his teammates begin the new season without him. Like any great competitor, Dybantsa will be itching to be back in the action as soon as possible. It may not be a long wait, but patience will still be difficult when the thing waiting on the other side is his NBA debut.