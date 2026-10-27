Wizards Get Major AJ Dybantsa Injury Update Amid 2-2 Start

Washington Wizards rookie AJ Dybantsa seems primed to make his NBA debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

The No. 1 overall pick is expected to take part in full practice on Tuesday as he recovers from his left ankle sprain. The Athletic’s Josh Robbins provided an update on Dybantsa after the Wizards fell to the Charlotte Hornets 110-103, on Monday night.

“Brian Keefe said AJ Dybantsa is “progressing in a very positive way” with his left-ankle sprain and will do more on-court work tomorrow,” Robbins reported via X.

“Keefe did not say whether Dybantsa will play Wednesday in Cleveland.”

For its worth, AJ Dybantsa’s injury status is now “active” on his ESPN profile page, signaling the 19-year-old’s imminent NBA debut. However, as on 8:15 a.m. EST on Tuesday, the Wizards had yet to submit an injury report to the league office.

AJ Dybantsa Injury Update

Dybantsa himself provided an injury update ahead the game against the Hornets.

“took me 19 years to get here. a few more days ain’t nothing 🙏🏾,” Dybantsa wrote on Threads, hinting at his imminent NBA debut.

The 19-year-old Dybantsa sustained a left ankle injury during the Wizards’ preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 16. Through four preseason games, Dybantsa averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Wizards Have High Expectations

With or without Dybantsa, the Wizards are projected to be a play-in or playoff contender this season following the high-profile offseason acquisitions of Trae Young and Anthony Davis. Both veteran All-Stars have started the season strong: Davis is averaging 22.8 points and 9.3 rebounds, while Young leads the league in assists (11.0) alongside 22.3 points per game. Adding Dybantsa could give Washington a legitimate Big 3 for the future, backed by a promising young core featuring Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington.

“They might be the league’s most interesting team with their blend of two key veterans, Trae Young and Anthony Davis, and a young group headed by AJ Dybantsa,” The Athletic’s Josh Robbins told WAMU’s Spencer Bryant recently.

The Wizards (2-2) will next face the Cavaliers (2-1) on Wednesday.