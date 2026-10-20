Arizona Cardinals’ Week 6 Win Can’t Hide A Major Season-Long Problem

The Arizona Cardinals offense has seen a plethora of problems throughout the first six weeks of the 2026 season. They may have topped the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, but haven’t remedied a season-long issue.

Through six games, NFL.com showed that the Cardinals have run 63 more plays than their opponents but have gained 259 fewer yards. So far in 2026, the Cardinals have gained 1,844 yards of offense on 420 plays. That’s 4.4 yards per play, and it made them one of the NFL’s least-productive offenses.

Meanwhile, their opponents have gained 2,103 yards on 357 plays, good for 5.9 yards per play. While the Cardinals kept the Rams’ offense from executing many explosive plays on Sunday, opponents routinely gashed Arizona’s defense in Weeks 2 through 5.

It also highlights how ineffective Arizona has been overall through its first six games. Opponents have outgained Arizona 725 to 578 yards on the ground, and 1,484 to 1,335 through the air.

Passing Numbers Reveal Several Weaknesses In The Arizona Cardinals

The passing discrepancy is especially interesting. Through six games, the Cardinals are 157-for-235 through the air, with a 66.8 completion percentage. That looks good, but their 5.7 yards per pass attempt pales in comparison to their opponent.

Opponents have averaged 8.6 yards per pass and have gone 113-for-172. That’s 18.9-for-28.7 per game for opposing offenses. The lower number of completions and passing attempts sheds light on how bad the Cardinals’ passing defense has been despite its mildly good outing on Sunday.

The most striking number? Opponents have nearly doubled the Cardinals in touchdowns, 23-12. Arizona may have won on Sunday, but they never found the end zone.

Not every game will feature an opposing offense failing to find its groove against this Cardinals defense. So if there is one thing the Cardinals must work on, it is scoring touchdowns in future matchups.

Cardinals’ Bleak Numbers Through Six Games Is Not All Bad News

It’s easy to conclude that the Cardinals are just a bad football team after glancing at their numbers for 30 seconds. But that would be a mistake. Instead, these numbers show that what they have done through six weeks, for the most part, isn’t working.

The Cardinals have shown flashes in some instances. With Bam Knight enjoying a strong performance on Sunday, Arizona can realistically roll with a three-back committee once Jeremiyah Love is ready to go again.

Neither Love nor Tyler Allgeier has broken out. But Knight would give the duo even fresher legs if the Arizona Cardinals use him more often.

With such a weak passing game outside of Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and occasionally Kendrick Bourne and Elijah Higgins, the more efficiently the Cardinals run the ball, the better off they will be.

More Ball Control May Lead To More Offensive Efficiency

Running more often with a consistent 3.5-to-4.0 yards per carry could keep the ball in the Cardinals’ possession longer. That may not do much for their yards-per-play average, but if it keeps their defense resting on the sidelines and opposing offenses off the field, it will benefit the entire team.

At 2-4, Arizona is looking to mathematically stay in contention for as long as they can. One way is to hold onto the ball, force opposing defenses to account for the run and the pass, and get more consistent with finishing more drives in the end zone.