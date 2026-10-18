Cardinals Regret Deepens After Marvin Harrison Jr Trade Backfires in Debut for Texans

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s debut night for the Texans is revenge served cold.

The Arizona Cardinals got swept away in the trade chatter and sent their former Top 4 pick to the Texans in a hurried trade. Harrison Jr. looked stuck in the Cardinals‘ offense anyway, logging just 5 catches for 85 yards in his first four games.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Performance for Texans Rivals His Stats With Cardinals

His debut performance vs. the Texans alone rivaled that entire four-game stretch, and he had all but a week to prepare for it. Harrison logged 3 receptions in 4 targets for 34 yards (long of 14–15 yards). And that was in the 12 snaps the Texans let him play, since they wanted to ease him into the offense.

Harrison Jr. looked stuck in Mike LaFleur’s problem. A fresh start with DeMaco Ryans erased all doubts about his skills.

In fact, Harrison Jr. had never been more prepared. Had the Texans let him play more snaps, his debut for Houston would have easily overshadowed his combine stats in the four games he played for the Cardinals.

Harrison’s three catches matched his season high with the Arizona Cardinals, and his 34 receiving yards represented his second-best output of the season in that department.

Former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy talked about why Harrison’s performance was much bigger than his stat sheet shows.

“Marvin Harrison Jr., they brought him in, he had no real time to practice, and he did exactly what they needed him to do,” McCoy said on GameDay Final, via USA Today’s Nate Davis.

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Debut is Much More Than His Stats

While he didn’t grab a touchdown in his limited action, every single one of his three catches was a clutch, drive-extending first down.

On his very first catch as a Texan, Harrison absorbed a crushing hit over the middle on a crossing route. He held on through contact for a 14-yard gain and a first down, giving C.J. Stroud an instant safety valve and extending a drive that led to Houston points.

He was targeted 4 times across his 12 snaps, and all three of his receptions converted first downs. In a game decided by a last-second field goal (34–31), converting three drives on limited snaps was the definition of game-decisive efficiency. He didn’t just rack up empty stats, he kept the offense moving in critical moments despite knowing less than half the playbook.

“He had three first-down catches today,” McCoy added. “He’s a big-bodied receiver, and they needed him to go in, catch the ball, help us move the chains, and they did that today. I’m excited to see what this team has moving forward, because that defense will be better. If the offense is rolling like this, everybody, look out for the Texans.”

That performance was enough of a response from Harrison Jr., since he didn’t have much to say about his exit from Arizona.

“Everybody has their own opinions,” Harrison told reporters on October 14 when asked about the trade. “That’s really the best I can put that. Everybody has their own opinions and what they’re going to gather from information. I know who I am as a player. I know who I am as a person. So, however people want to label me or think of me, that’s–like I said–their opinions.”