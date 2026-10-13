Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Pressed on Chances More Veterans Traded Soon

For better or worse, the Arizona Cardinals made the first major trade of the 2026 regular season. They sent former No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans for picks.

Now, the question is whether or not the Cardinals are done making moves. After all, at 1-4 in the NFC West, it’s a major uphill battle to get back into contention. So, it might make sense to move a few veteran players and continue to build a stash of picks. That way, the Cardinals can have the assets to completely rebuild their struggling roster.

Arizona Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Pressed on Trade Plans

There is certainly logic as to why the Cardinals might start making trades. After all, this isn’t a team without talent. It’s just a team with major holes to fill. That includes at quarterback, along the offensive line, and throughout the defense.

On Monday, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur would be asked about the possibility of trading more veterans. However, he did his best to avoid answering.

“All I’m focused on is this week right now,” LaFleur said.

This clearly isn’t the situation that LaFleur wanted to find himself in during his first season as a head coach. At the same time, it’s not shocking, after he inherited a rebuilding roster.

The Cardinals do have a few interesting veterans who could be moved, too. On defense, Josh Sweat and Budda Baker both have value despite how poorly the defense is playing. So, as Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard wrote, it’s worth making a move there.

“The Cardinals need to deal Budda Baker and Josh Sweat before the trade deadline,” Odegard wrote. “Monti Ossenfort should not be employed and making those decisions.”

There are also a few pieces who might make sense to move on the offensive side of the ball. However, the offensive skill positions is a strength for the Cardinals, at least on paper. So, that’s who Arizona wants to build around.

There is still plenty of time for the Cardinals to decide what they want to do at the Trade Deadline. It’s not until Tuesday, November 10th, at 4:00 p.m. EST. So, they can wait and see if their fortunes turn around a bit. At the same time, the more time that goes on, the more chance there is for an injury that could be costly in terms of the value that they bring the Cardinals in return.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort on Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

The need to trade Marvin Harrison Jr. was a major admission for the Cardinals. It meant they got a No. 4 overall pick wrong.

In the wake of that, GM Monti Ossenfort didn’t take any questions. However, he did release a statement.

“Decisions like this are never easy,” Ossenfort said in the statement. “Ultimately, we have to do what is best for our football team and that will always be the driving factor. We are extremely grateful to Marvin for what he has contributed to our organization and wish him the very best as he moves forward in his career.”

How much longer Ossenfort is calling the shots for the Cardinals remains to be seen. There has been a lot of criticism of him lately, and he now finds himself on the hot seat.