Cardinals’ GM Sends Strong Message on Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

The Arizona Cardinals had an eventful day on Sunday. While they suffered an ugly 45-21 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions on the field, they managed to make what may be viewed as a more positive move off the field when they traded failed first-round wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans.

Harrison simply never panned out for the Cardinals, and amid a painfully slow start to the season, it seemed like only a matter of time until he was dealt. Now that he is officially headed to the Texans, general manager Monti Ossenfort took a second to explain why the team decided to part ways with the embattled pass catcher.

Monti Ossenfort Addresses Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison was viewed as a surefire star coming out of college. And yet, he has yet to come particularly close to reaching his potential. His first two seasons in the pros weren’t necessarily bad by any stretch of the imagination, but considering the expectations surrounding him, it’s safe to say his play was relatively disappointing.

Things came to a head this year with Harrison catching just five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in four games of action. Ahead of Week 5, the Cardinals informed Harrison that he would be inactive, with a trade close to being completed. Eventually, he was dealt to the Texans, who are looking to overcome their own rough start to the year.

Moving on from Harrison so soon after drafting him is a tough pill to swallow, but Arizona did well to admit its failure to develop him and move on from him while his value is still relatively high. When discussing the trade, Ossenfort claimed that he believed this was the best decision for the organization as a whole.

“Decisions like this are never easy,” Ossenfort said in a statement released by the team. “Ultimately, we have to do what is best for our football team and that will always be the driving factor. We are extremely grateful to Marvin for what he has contributed to our organization and wish him the very best as he moves forward in his career.”

Cardinals Cut Their Losses With Marvin Harrison Jr.

Getty The Arizona Cardinals were ripped for their handling of the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade, being given a D grade.

The Cardinals appear to have mishandled Harrison from the start, and while getting a second-round pick as the headliner back from the Texans is decent business, there’s no hiding from the fact that a high draft pick from just a couple of years ago has gone to waste. Thankfully, Arizona has other weapons it can turn to on offense, but misfiring on Harrison is a huge blow.

With Harrison no longer in the picture, the Cardinals can focus on facilitating their aerial attack through Michael Wilson and Trey McBride moving forward. Whether or not that will help the team get in the win column moving forward, though, is unknown, especially with a daunting matchup against the Los Angeles Rams looming in Week 6.