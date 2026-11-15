Falcons Make Something Happen for 1st Time in Entire NFL This Season

The Atlanta Falcons won’t have any interest in remembering their Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The only solace they can take is that they achieved something, in a positive way, that no other team had done this season in the entire NFL.

The circumstances that lead to such a feat — recovering an onside kick — aren’t as good, though.

There are no more surprise onside kicks these days, so you’re only ever going onside if you’re trailing and need to make up the deficit.

That was where the Falcons found themselves early and often on Sunday.

Falcons Recover Rare Onside Kick

The Falcons scored a touchdown to pull within three scores on Sunday and went onside. There was no time to waste.

Jake Moody is the Falcons’ recently acquired kicker, and he was the one who took it.

Moody aimed right and kicked the ball downward to try and create a big hop.

He created the perfect hop. It went directly down the right sideline to where Chris Blair was streaking to reel it in.

Blair practically caught it like a wide receiver, seeming to toe tap with the ball.

The Falcons then went and got a field goal, made by Moody, so the vibes were good for just a few moments.

It Got Worse Again

The Falcons didn’t keep it going.

The Chiefs went on to throw a 43-yard touchdown, and then the Falcons turned the ball over.

The Chiefs were almost certainly going to win this game even if the Falcons recovered that onside. It was only a small bright spot for Atlanta on a rough day.