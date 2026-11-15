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Falcons Make Something Happen for 1st Time in Entire NFL This Season

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Chris Blair #19 of the Atlanta Falcons recovers an onside kick against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons won’t have any interest in remembering their Sunday game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The only solace they can take is that they achieved something, in a positive way, that no other team had done this season in the entire NFL.

The circumstances that lead to such a feat — recovering an onside kick — aren’t as good, though.

There are no more surprise onside kicks these days, so you’re only ever going onside if you’re trailing and need to make up the deficit.

That was where the Falcons found themselves early and often on Sunday.

Falcons Recover Rare Onside Kick

GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 24: Chris Blair #19 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after scoring two point conversion against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Falcons scored a touchdown to pull within three scores on Sunday and went onside. There was no time to waste.

Jake Moody is the Falcons’ recently acquired kicker, and he was the one who took it.

Moody aimed right and kicked the ball downward to try and create a big hop.

He created the perfect hop. It went directly down the right sideline to where Chris Blair was streaking to reel it in.

Blair practically caught it like a wide receiver, seeming to toe tap with the ball.

The Falcons then went and got a field goal, made by Moody, so the vibes were good for just a few moments.

It Got Worse Again

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 15: Jake Moody #39 of the Atlanta Falcons kicks a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Falcons didn’t keep it going.

The Chiefs went on to throw a 43-yard touchdown, and then the Falcons turned the ball over.

The Chiefs were almost certainly going to win this game even if the Falcons recovered that onside. It was only a small bright spot for Atlanta on a rough day.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Falcons Make Something Happen for 1st Time in Entire NFL This Season

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