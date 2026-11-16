Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. Problem Is Clear

The Atlanta Falcons looked to have discovered a legitimately dangerous offense in the immediate weeks after Michael Penix Jr. made his season debut after recovering from his latest knee injury.

In the past few games, though, the Falcons haven’t looked potent at all. They’ve hardly been able to keep up with anyone.

The latest loss was to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, which would be a respectable outcome aside from the fact that it was a 35-13 final score.

The Falcons, again, struggled to move the ball.

And because this is football, and because the most important position in sports is quarterback, it all comes back to Penix.

There are a lot of suggestions about there to figure out what’s going on with Penix, but a look under the hood at a few of his advanced stats actually suggests something very concerning.

Michael Penix Jr. Problem

A couple of stats available on Football Reference in the “Advanced Passing” section of Penix’s page seem to be in opposition to each other, and that’s a dilemma.

They have a stat called “On Target Percentage,” which measures the ratio of a QB’s throws that are deemed to be thrown where they’re supposed to be in relation to a receiver.

Penix had a 67.0% on-target rate as a rookie in 2024. Last season, it was up to 72.9%. This season, though, it’s down to 60.9%. He’s been off target more than ever before.

You’d think that would mean Penix is chucking the ball more down the field. He’s not.

His intended air yards per pass attempt is also the lowest of his career — from 10.1 as a rookie to 8.4 last season to 7.5 this season.

That stat measures how far in the air the ball travels down the field before reaching its target, whether completed or not. Penix is throwing the ball shorter than ever but is also more inaccurate than ever.

Is he actually a more accurate passer when throwing further down the field? That wouldn’t be impossible, although it would suggest some mechanics that need cleaning up on short throws.

But if the Falcons don’t get Penix to deliver the ball on-target more often, they might be in big trouble.

ESPN Analysis

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi analyzed Penix’s performance after Sunday’s game, writing this:

“From Week 3 to Week 7, the Falcons scored an NFL-high 31 points per game. That feels like an eternity ago. Since then, Atlanta’s offense has waffled between mediocre and downright bad. The Falcons have scored a combined 30 points the past three games. Atlanta was at its best when it was imposing its will with the running game, led by star Bijan Robinson. The Falcons have been unable to get Robinson going like he was during that stretch in Weeks 3-7, even though he came into Sunday leading the league in rushing. A more potent ground attack is the only way to take the pressure off quarterback Michael Penix Jr.”

He’s right, to an extent, but Bijan has still been getting the ball just about as much as early in the year. He hasn’t gotten quite the efficiency as earlier in the season.

The Falcons still have to be able to put pressure on defenses when Penix passes, too — and when he does that less and less, defenses can focus more on Robinson. The chicken-or-the-egg nature of this certainly has Penix with plenty of fault in the overall outcomes. He’s the quarterback, after all.