Ravens Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle Sends Clear Message About Jacoby Brissett’s Arrival

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle believes newly acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett can make a significant impact as the team attempts to turn around its struggling offense.

The Ravens recently acquired Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals after a series of quarterback injuries forced Baltimore to make several changes under center.

With Lamar Jackson sidelined and questions surrounding his return, head coach Jesse Minter has named Brissett the team’s starting quarterback.

During a Wednesday press conference, Doyle praised the 11-year NFL veteran and explained why he believes Brissett can help Baltimore get back on track.

“He can make a huge impact,” Doyle said in comments shared by Ian Rapoport on X.

“Obviously, that position is critical to winning, wherever you’re at, whether you’re at our level, in college, or whatever. That probably is the number one correlating position to winning in all of football. So he can play a tremendous role for us.”

Doyle also said Brissett has already made a positive impression in his first days with the organization.

Declan Doyle Praises Jacoby Brissett’s Ability to Learn Ravens Offense

The Ravens have struggled to find consistency at quarterback following injuries to Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Baltimore also turned to Joe Fagnano, who entered a game against the Buffalo Bills before starting the following matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Now, Doyle has another quarterback to prepare as the Ravens attempt to end a four-game losing streak.

The offensive coordinator said he has been impressed with how quickly Brissett has started learning the team’s system.

“We were really excited to get him here,” Doyle said. “Obviously, going through that process the last couple of weeks, we had some unfortunate things happen.”

“I was really excited when we made the move and were able to acquire him and get him in here. I’ve been super impressed by him, just being able to work with him as he’s picking up our offense very quickly and also being able to provide a little bit of stability to the situation.”

Doyle added, “Really excited about him being here and helping us.”

Brissett brings 73 career starts and experience playing in several different NFL offensive systems.

He also has an existing relationship with Ravens quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, whom he worked with during his time in Arizona.

Jesse Minter Explains Why Ravens Believe Brissett Can Spark Offense

Minter has also expressed confidence in Brissett’s ability to take over Baltimore’s offense.

The Ravens have failed to score 14 points in each of their last four games after opening the 2026 season with one of the NFL’s more productive offenses.

Minter believes Brissett’s experience and leadership can help the team regain some consistency.

“He’s played for a bunch of different teams, been in a bunch of different systems. I think he’ll operate our offense at a level required to be successful,” Minter said.

“He’ll get the ball out on time. He’ll be able to run the whole thing. He’ll be a leader. He’ll hold guys accountable. I’m just excited about the addition, the chance that gives us to kind of spark this thing.”

Brissett spent time at the Ravens’ Under Armour Performance Center over the weekend while his new teammates were off.

The veteran quarterback used that time to begin learning the playbook and familiarizing himself with the organization.

Minter said Baltimore’s upcoming Monday game gives Brissett additional preparation time.

“I expect him to hit the ground running,” Minter said. “We’ll pick up kind of an extra day with the guys (Tuesday), begin kind of a normal week of practice on Wednesday to get a day ahead [and] pick up an extra day later in the week.”

Ravens Coach Credits Doyle for Handling Quarterback Changes

Minter also praised Doyle for his approach to the injuries and personnel changes that have affected Baltimore’s offense.

The Ravens head coach said the offensive coordinator has remained focused on finding solutions rather than dwelling on the team’s setbacks.

“I think a lot of poise. First and foremost, [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle has] a very, very even-keeled, smart, problem-solving type of identity for him,” Minter said.

“So, it’s never, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe this happened. Woe is me. Man, we’re on this, we’re on that.’ It’s always like, ‘How do we adjust? How do we solve the problem?’ So, I give him a ton of credit in that.”

Minter explained that Doyle and Woolfork will work with Brissett to identify the plays and concepts he feels most comfortable executing.

“They’ll collaborate on plays that they like and things like that, and we’ll put an offense together that they both feel really good about and most importantly that Jacoby feels like he can operate at a high level.”