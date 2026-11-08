Ravens Send Clear Message on Trade Offers for RB Derrick Henry

If it wasn’t obvious from their trade for a new starting quarterback last week, people should know by now that the Baltimore Ravens have no intention of tanking this season.

That hasn’t stopped teams from calling to acquire NFL All-Pro running back Derrick Henry ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline — and the Ravens are sending the same message despite losing their last four games.

“The Ravens keep getting calls on Derrick Henry ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline — and keep telling teams he’s not available,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning.

Ravens Coming Off Blowout Loss to Jaguars

The Ravens are coming off another blowout loss — this time to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.

It was their first game after starting quarterback and 2-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson hurt his thumb and landed on injured reserve in a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills; then backup quarterback Tyler Huntley suffered a season-ending toe injury in the same game.

“I’m not mentioning me going anywhere else,” Henry said after the loss to the Jaguars. “I’m saying let’s go back to work, try to get better and turn this around.”

That forced the Ravens to start undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano against the Jaguars, but not before Baltimore had already pulled off a trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Ravens Continue to Ignore Simple Formula for Wins

The Ravens ignored a simple formula to winning games that’s worked in all four of their victories this season — getting Henry at least 20 carries.

In the four games the Ravens have won, Henry has had at least 20 carries. Against the Jaguars, he had 17 carries.

Even worse, the Ravens’ refusal to do the simplest thing possible comes following a week in which an NFL team won a game with zero passing yards when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers, 16-0, becoming the first team to win a game with zero completions since the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 29, 1974.