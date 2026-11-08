Ravens Given Brutal Lamar Jackson Injury Timeline

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s return from a high ankle sprain lasted exactly one snap.

The two-time MVP fractured and dislocated his right thumb on Baltimore’s first offensive play of a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 1. His throwing hand collided with Bills pass-rusher Gregory Rousseau’s helmet.

Head coach Jesse Minter said after the game that Jackson needed surgery and would go on injured reserve. Minter hinted Jackson’s injury could “potentially” be season-ending.

One week later, the Ravens finally have a timeline. It isn’t a good one.

Ravens Bracing for Life Without Lamar Jackson

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was a giant buzzkill first thing Sunday morning for most Ravens fans when he reported the latest on Jackson’s status.

“Lamar Jackson is out 6-9 weeks with a fractured and dislocated thumb. But the former MVP has vowed to return — assuming Baltimore stays alive. The Jacoby Brissett trade should help,” Rapoport wrote on X.

The six-week end would put Jackson back for Baltimore’s closing stretch of four straight AFC North games, starting with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 20.

The nine-week end is the brutal part. That projects a return for the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh, according to the team’s website, which leaves almost no time to work back into rhythm before the playoffs.

And that assumes Baltimore is even still in the race.

Lamar Jackson’s Blunt Message to Ravens Teammates

Jackson isn’t conceding anything. He told teammates after the Bills loss that he plans to play again this season, according to Rapoport. His message to the locker room was simple.

“Just stay alive, and if you do I will be back,” he said.

Getting Jackson back in any form would be a major boost. He had appeared in just four games this season, throwing for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while adding 144 rushing yards and a score.

Baltimore had also gone just 7-14 in games Jackson didn’t start since 2019 entering Week 9, according to ESPN.

Ravens Need Jacoby Brissett to Keep Their Season Alive

That’s easier said than done.

With Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley (turf toe) both on injured reserve, the Ravens turned to undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano for Thursday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It went about as poorly as you’d expect. Fagnano completed 10 of 18 passes for just 60 yards and two interceptions in a 33-10 loss.

Baltimore is now 4-5 with four straight losses. It’s also the first time in franchise history the Ravens have lost three straight games by at least 20 points.

The offense has been nonexistent without Jackson, scoring 10, 13, 10, and 10 points over that four-game slide. Minter isn’t using any of it as an excuse though.

“Obviously, [it’s] a tough situation for our guys, but I just told them there’s no excuses, there’s no whatever, ‘We don’t have this guy; we don’t have that guy,’” Minter said.

On the bright side, the Ravens finalized a trade for Jacoby Brissett on Friday. They sent a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the veteran QB and a 2027 fifth-rounder.

The 33-year-old Brissett started Arizona’s first eight games, going 3-5 with 1,719 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions before he was benched for Gardner Minshew. He’ll also reunite with Ravens quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, who coached him in Arizona last season.

Brissett is expected to make his Ravens debut when Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football on Nov. 16.