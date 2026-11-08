Major Trade Update Emerges on Ravens RB Derrick Henry

The Baltimore Ravens’ season is slipping away without star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

After a 4-1 start, Baltimore has lost four straight to fall to 4-5 and into last place in the AFC North. Thursday night’s 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was the Ravens’ third straight defeat by at least 20 points — a first in franchise history.

That’s fueled plenty of chatter about the Ravens becoming sellers ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. And it’s easy to see who their biggest trade chip would be — five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry.

The trade buzz around Henry has only grown in recent days.

Derrick Henry Could be Fallback Option for Jonathan Taylor Suitors

Earlier this week, Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano tabbed the Ravens as a possible late wild-card entry among the deadline’s sellers.

In fact, one NFL executive proposed Henry could be a Plan B for teams gunning for (and likely to miss out on) Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

“All those teams that seem to want Jonathan Taylor — I wonder if any of them now will try to pry Derrick Henry loose,” the executive told Vacchiano.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, and wide receiver Rashod Bateman were also named as possible Ravens’ trade chips. But Henry would net the biggest return by far.

Taylor (610 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) has been the top running back on the market for weeks. But the Colts have reportedly been asking for a package of at least three of four picks centered around at least a second-rounder.

That price has scared off at least one suitor. The New York Giants have cooled on Taylor because of the cost, according to multiple reports. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the consensus around the league is that Indy keeps Taylor past the deadline.

If that happens, the Giants would still need a running back. Head coach John Harbaugh, Henry’s former coach in Baltimore, specifically mentioned Henry by name a few weeks ago.

Could the Ravens Change Their Mind on Trading Henry?

On Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Ravens are not expected to trade Henry before the deadline. Baltimore recently told the Pro Bowl RB it has no intention of moving him and reportedly never even considered it.

In fact, the only Ravens running back the Giants inquired about was backup Justice Hill, per Schefter.

Henry made it clear he isn’t angling for a way out either. However, not everyone is convinced the door is completely shut.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted that teams have said “no intention” before and still pulled the trigger on a deal.

Henry turns 33 in January, and his production has dipped since Jackson went down. Through the first five games, Henry has rushed for 476 yards and seven touchdowns. Over the last four games, he’s managed just 213 yards and one score. He hasn’t topped 60 yards in any of those games.

The former 2,000-yard rusher is under contract through 2027. But his base salary next year isn’t guaranteed, so the Ravens could face a decision next offseason anyway.

As long as the Ravens believe new quarterback Jacoby Brissett can keep them in the playoff hunt until Jackson returns, it would take an offer the Ravens can’t refuse to get Henry out of Baltimore.