Ravens Pro Bowler Could Be Shockingly Traded After Lamar Jackson Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens’ season has gone off the rails in a hurry.

Baltimore has lost four straight games and fell to 4-5 after a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Now, the team will be without its franchise quarterback for a while.

Lamar Jackson is out 6-9 weeks with a fractured and dislocated thumb, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The two-time MVP is undergoing surgery after getting hurt on his first pass of last Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Backup Tyler Huntley (toe) is also out for the season.

With Tuesday’s trade deadline fast approaching, the Ravens could do something few would have expected a few weeks ago: sell.

Marlon Humphrey Could Be on Trade Block if Ravens Sell

With so much speculation around which teams will buy and which will sell, Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano believes the Ravens could potentially start flipping some players.

If they do, there’s three high-profile players that could potentially interest other contending teams.

“One possible late wild-card entry into the list of sellers: The Baltimore Ravens,” Vacchiano wrote. “They’re only 4-4 but, as one source told me, ‘They have to know their season is over without Lamar Jackson.’ Players like CB Marlon Humphrey, DL Calais Campbell, and WR Rashod Bateman would be interesting trading chips. But they might have a bigger one.”

Humphrey is the most intriguing name of the bunch.

The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro has spent his entire 10-year career in Baltimore since the Ravens drafted him No. 16 overall in 2017. But the 30-year-old CB hasn’t looked like his old self lately.

Humphrey allowed 67 catches — the most of any cornerback — for 817 yards and a 90.9 passer rating last season. Things haven’t gotten much better in 2026. He’s still looking for his first interception and ranks 44th among cornerbacks with a 63.1 grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Opposing offenses have noticed too. In Week 3, the Dallas Cowboys targeted Humphrey 10 times on just 37 coverage snaps, and he allowed six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Moving Humphrey Makes Sense for Ravens

Humphrey’s contract is what makes him movable.

He’s in the final season of the five-year, $97.5 million extension he signed in October 2020, and he carries a $26.3 million cap hit in 2026 — the second-highest among NFL cornerbacks, per Spotrac.

That means Humphrey is set to hit free agency in March. If the Ravens don’t plan on re-signing a declining 30-year-old cornerback, moving him now would at least get them something in return before he potentially walks for nothing.

The trade rumors aren’t new either. Humphrey was linked to several teams throughout the offseason. Pro Football Focus called him Baltimore’s top trade asset back in March. However, the Ravens had Super Bowl aspirations at the time.

That’s no longer the case. But Baltimore may not be ready to wave the white flag.

The Ravens traded a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 seventh-rounder to the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Jacoby Brissett and a 2027 fifth on Friday. And according to Rapoport, Jackson has already told teammates he plans to return this season with a simple message: “Just stay alive.”

If Jackson’s six-week timeline holds, he could be back for the Ravens’ season-ending stretch of four straight AFC North games. So unless someone makes an offer they can’t refuse for Humphrey, it’s possible the Ravens choose to ride it out.