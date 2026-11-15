UPDATE: Dee Alford Injury: What Happened to Buffalo Bills CB?

The Buffalo Bills saw an impact cornerback go down with an injury during their game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Buffalo was going on the road to play the Jets in an AFC East showdown. In the third quarter, an impact cornerback suffered an injury.

The Bills entered play with a record of 7-1 and atop the AFC.

Dee Alford Leaves Game With Injury

UPDATE: Dee Alford has been ruled out with a concussion.

With the Jets marching down the field and on first and goal, Cade Klubnik threw a pass to the end zone.

Bills cornerback Dee Alford nearly picked it, but when he came to the ground, he slammed his head off the field, and the ball popped out. Alford lay motionless for a bit but was able to get up under his own power.

However, after getting up under his own power alongside some trainers, Alford immediately went to the locker room.

The Bills PR revealed he’s been evaluated for a head injury.

“Injury Update: CB Dee Alford is being evaluated for a head injury,” the Bills PR wrote on X.

Alford signed a three-year, $15.75 million deal with the Bills this offseason. The former CFL star and Atlanta Falcons player has been starting at nickel corner for Buffalo.

Alford has dealt with injuries this season as this was just his seventh game this season. Entering Buffalo’s road game against the Jets, Alford recorded 19 tackles and 1 interception.

Buffalo Bills CB Depth Chart

With Alford injured, the Bills’ secondary will be tested.

Buffalo is starting Christian Benford and rookie Davison Igbinosun at cornerback, with Maxwell Hairston mixing in some reps.

However, Alford was starting at nickel corner, but luckily for Buffalo, his backup, Jordan Hancock, was activated off the injured reserve on Saturday and is active for this game. Hancock will come in and replace Alford while he’s being evaluated for a head injury.

The Bills selected Hancock in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He played 13 games in his rookie season and was a major surprise on defense.

This season, however, Hancock has dealt with injuries, as this is just the third game of the season for the young corner. He played the first two games of the season and has been out since then.