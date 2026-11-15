Buffalo Bills Make QB Decision After Surprise Roster Move Before Jets Game

The Buffalo Bills made a surprise roster move before their Week 10 game against the New York Jets.

Buffalo is set to go on the road to play the Jets in an AFC East showdown with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are off to a 7-1 start and are cruising to another AFC East title.

Ahead of the game, Buffalo revealed their inactives.

Buffalo Bills Reveal Inactives for Jets Game

Before the Bills game against the Jets, Buffalo elevated practice squad quarterback Shane Buechele.

The move caught many by surprise, as some wondered if that meant Josh Allen or backup Kyle Allen were injured. Yet, it was revealed Buffalo is healthy and didn’t need the other elevation, so they elevated Buechele to get him a game check.

That ended up being the case, as Buechele is one of the players who was inactive.

Buffalo’s inactive players are as follows:

The big news is that the offensive line is healthy, as starting right tackle Spencer Brown was listed as doubtful. Yet, after working out pregame, the trainers and coaching staff felt like he was healthy enough to be active and start.

Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson are also both back in the lineup after missing last week’s game.

Buffalo Expecting a Tough Challenge

The Bills are big favorites against the Jets on Sunday; however, Buffalo isn’t overlooking them.

Instead, Bills safety Cole Bishop knows New York has a lot of talent on offense that they have to be ready for.

“A lot of talent. We talked about that [on Wednesday]. Specifically their skill positions. Running backs, receivers, quarterbacks playing at a high level,” Bishop said. “Obviously, their wins aren’t where they [want], but their offense is doing some good things, so we definitely need to come prepared.”

Buffalo is an 8.5-point favorite on the road against the Jets.