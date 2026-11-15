Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Personal Battle Before Bills-Jets Game

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen prepares to face the New York Jets on Sunday, his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is having a very busy work week.

Steinfeld hosted a delayed celebration dinner party in Los Angeles for the 100th issue of her Beau Society newsletter. The 100th issue was released in August, during which she had an intimate celebration with Allen.

As for the big bash in Silver Lake, “I knew I wanted to bring together a fun, unexpected (in the best way!) group of creative people,” she wrote in the November 13 issue.

“I dreamed of a party where a fashion stylist could meet a young up-and-coming designer. Where a writer could pitch a videographer a series idea they’ve been working on. Where someone might meet the exact person they needed to meet at this exact moment in their life who also just happened to be at a Beau dinner.”

Following a successful dinner party, Steinfeld attended the premiere of her latest film, “Hexed.” While walking the red carpet at the El Capitan Theater, Steinfeld opened up about her experience working on the movie while pregnant with the couple’s first baby, Harper.

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Struggles Between Wanting to Protect & Encourage Her Daughter

“I gained so much perspective so quickly on the mother-daughter relationship. I just gained a whole new understanding for it,” she told People of working on “Hexed.”

While Steinfeld notes she’s only been a mother for seven months, “There’s this constant battle of wanting to protect and shield and guard, but also push and encourage to just be your best self and do everything you know as a mother your baby is capable of doing.”

As for one lesson she hopes to pass down to Harper, “A major theme in this movie is understanding that what makes you different is your greatest strength,” Steinfeld told E! News. “If there’s any time where she is able to express that she’s feeling different or misunderstood, that I can serve as a reminder that that’s a great thing that … there’s something within you that is destined for something great.”

“If I can encourage her to find that within her and be there every step of the way to support her,” Steinfeld added.

Josh Allen and His Wife Hailee Steinfeld, Say Their Daughter Changed Their Lives Ways They Didn’t Expect

Steinfeld answered numerous fan questions in Beau Society earlier this month, including what she’s learned the most about herself while watching Harper grow up.

“There’s a long answer, but I’ll give the short one here,” she wrote. “I’ve learned just how much of myself I still have to discover. I thought becoming a mom would be this transformative experience about loving someone else, and it is that 1000%. But what I didn’t expect is how much she’s teaching me about myself. She’s made me more patient, more present, and so much more aware of how special the little things are.”

Sitting down with Fox reporter Erin Andrews, Allen opened up about the biggest change in his life since welcoming a daughter. “It makes you a little more affectionate. I’m more emotional and I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” Allen said.

“I look at her and sometimes I just want to cry. Like that’s my daughter, that’s my baby. Me and my wife did this. To see her just figure out life. It’s the freakin coolest thing.”