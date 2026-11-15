Buffalo Bills Impact WR Suffers Injury During Jets Game

The Buffalo Bills could be without an impactful wide receiver.

Buffalo went on the road to play the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon and is dealing with some key injuries.

The Bills are off to a 7-1 start and are atop the AFC East.

Keon Coleman Suffers Injury in Bills Game

UPDATE: Keon Coleman returned to the game.

The Bills already saw starting cornerback Dee Alford leave the game with an injury.

Then, in the fourth quarter, impact receiver Keon Coleman suffered an injury and immediately went to the blue tent to get checked out.

Coleman got hit hard in the head area, but no flag was thrown, which Bills head coach Joe Brady wasn’t pleased about. The Bills then used Greg Dortch as a receiver, and Josh Allen threw an interception on the next play as he tried to find Dortch downfield.

The Bills selected Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s started to make more of an impact this season, but the injury is a big blow to Buffalo’s offense.

Entering Buffalo’s game against the Jets, Coleman has recorded 23 receptions for 304 yards and 3 touchdowns. He’s in his third NFL season and has struggled to be a difference-maker for the Bills offense.

Joe Brady Supported Coleman Before Season

After the Bills were eliminated from the playoffs, it looked like Coleman would be playing elsewhere in 2026.

Coleman was healthy-scratched after being late to the facility and struggling on the field. Yet, after the Bills hired Joe Brady, he had plenty of support for Coleman. He said he was the coach who pushed for him to be drafted.

“I told Keon when I got hired, the best thing that happened to Keon Coleman was me being his head coach,” Brady said the day he was officially introduced for his new role. “I was one of the ones that stood on the table for Keon Coleman, and I believe in Keon Coleman.”

Bills QB Josh Allen also expected Coleman to be a focal point of the offense this season.

“I’m not going to give up on [Coleman],” Allen said. “He’s got too much ability, and I will not give up on him. We’re going to work tirelessly, him and me, and so will everybody else in this building, to make sure that whenever we step foot on the field, that we’re going to find ways to win football games. And he’s going to be part of that.”

With the addition of DJ Moore, Coleman’s role has been limited but he has been a solid option for Buffalo.