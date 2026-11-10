Panthers’ $3.5 Million Move Hints at Trade

The timing of the move is intriguing, because it was reported less than 12 hours before the trade deadline.
Are the Panthers thinking about a move?
Panthers Trade Rumors
The Panthers moving money around doesn’t guarantee a trade.
They’ve actually been pretty tight against the salary cap for most of the season, so no matter what they view as part of their future plans, this was a logical thing to do, even if what’s to come the rest of the season is just a batch of smaller decisions.
“Remember, the team had about half a million in space to begin the month, there are nine games left, injuries happen, veterans can be claimed off waivers starting tomorrow (typically bigger contract base salaries), etc. This opening of space can mean a lot of things.”
The waiver process is the big one worth considering. Maybe the Panthers don’t get someone on Tuesday, but if another team adds and needs to clear roster space, a quality player could end up on waivers — and the Panthers could only afford that player if they already had cap space.
Carolina could also pounce on a notable name on Tuesday. Nothing is off the table. But Kaye’s tweet pumped the brakes at least a little bit.
Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen
The Carolina Panthers aren’t a team that has been talked about a ton before the NFL trade deadline.But deadline day is here. The NFL’s buzzer on trades for this season will sound at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.It’s unlikely that Carolina makes a massive move, but there could be action to come.And one move made […]
Panthers’ $3.5 Million Move Hints at Trade