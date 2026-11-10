Panthers’ $3.5 Million Move Hints at Trade

The Carolina Panthers aren’t a team that has been talked about a ton before the NFL trade deadline.

But deadline day is here. The NFL’s buzzer on trades for this season will sound at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

It’s unlikely that Carolina makes a massive move, but there could be action to come.

And one move made by the Panthers on Tuesday morning with their salary cap space feels like it could point to something more substantial on the way.

Panthers Make $3.5 Million Move

The panthers converted $5.3 million of Taylor Moton’s salary into a signing bonus on Tuesday, moving money around for the big offensive lineman who is out with an injury, according to Spotrac.

The movement of that money will create $3.5 million in cap space on the 2026 books for the Panthers, according to Spotrac.

The timing of the move is intriguing, because it was reported less than 12 hours before the trade deadline.

Are the Panthers thinking about a move?

Panthers Trade Rumors

The Panthers moving money around doesn’t guarantee a trade.

They’ve actually been pretty tight against the salary cap for most of the season, so no matter what they view as part of their future plans, this was a logical thing to do, even if what’s to come the rest of the season is just a batch of smaller decisions.

This is what ESPN’s Mike Kaye wrote on X about the money move:

“Remember, the team had about half a million in space to begin the month, there are nine games left, injuries happen, veterans can be claimed off waivers starting tomorrow (typically bigger contract base salaries), etc. This opening of space can mean a lot of things.” The waiver process is the big one worth considering. Maybe the Panthers don’t get someone on Tuesday, but if another team adds and needs to clear roster space, a quality player could end up on waivers — and the Panthers could only afford that player if they already had cap space.

Carolina could also pounce on a notable name on Tuesday. Nothing is off the table. But Kaye’s tweet pumped the brakes at least a little bit.