Jaylen Waddle Injury Update: Here’s Why Star WR Left Broncos-Panthers Game

Jaylen Waddle is one of the most important parts of the Denver Broncos‘ offense.

Denver went out to pick up Waddle this offseason in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, and it certainly was a big move. Miami was selling, and the Broncos were happy to get some help.

Waddle has had a few good moments this season while also spending other points in time going through quiet stretches.

All of that takes a back seat Sunday for the Broncos, though. Waddle left the game.

Jaylen Waddle Injury Update

Waddle left Sunday’s game in the first half, right near the end of the first quarter.

The Broncos announced they were evaluating Waddle for a concussion. He had taken a big hit on a pass down the field.

After that initial announcement, it was reported that Waddle was going to the locker room. He jogged with multiple trainers and didn’t have his helmet at the time he went to the locker room.

It’s not clear exactly what the departure to the locker room means for Waddle, but for now, he’s out of the game.

Broncos Fast Start Anyway

The Broncos started fast on Sunday despite Waddle’s injury.

They kicked an early field goal — as part of a seven-game early slate on Sunday that had all seven games at 3-0 at the same time.

Then the Broncos put together a good drive that ended in a touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Courtland Sutton.

At the end of the first quarter, the Broncos led 10-0.

Waddle may not be needed for Denver to beat Carolina on Sunday, but they’ll be hoping he can get back into action sooner rather than later.

For the Panthers, they’ll have to hope the lack of one offensive weapon for Denver helps their cause.