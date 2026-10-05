Tommy Tremble Injury Update Starts Bad for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are already shorthanded in their passing game.

It could get worse on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions with an early tight end injury.

On the very first play, TE Tommy Tremble had to limp off the field.

Update: Tremble returned to the game on the Panthers’ second drive.

Tommy Tremble Injury Update

Tremble caught an opening pass from Bryce Young.

The problem is that when he was tackled, he got jammed into a couple defenders.

It looked like he might’ve taken a hit to the head, although that’s not what was being looked at by trainers on the sideline.

It appeared they were examining Tremble for a lower-body injury.

He didn’t immediately go to the blue medical tent, which is probably a good sign.

Panthers TE Depth Chart

Even if Tremble has to miss time, the Panthers have other options at the tight end position.

Tremble has been the de facto TE1, but Carolina rotates its players at that position, and often puts two on the field at the same time.

The red-zone, pass-catching threat is Darren Waller, and that will be even more true with Tremble out of the game.

The Panthers also have the youngster Mitchell Evans, who is capable of doing a little bit of everything.

Carolina may have to spread it out just a little bit more if Tremble has to stay out of the game, but they aren’t yet in too bad of shape at tight end.

Tommy Tremble Injury History

Tremble has had a variety of injuries during his football career.

That includes some hip issues during the 2022 season with the Panthers.

In the 2024 campaign, he missed time with a hamstring strain. Later that same season, he had a concussion and had to sit out three games.

Tremble also dealt with back injuries that season, a dinged-up year.

Tremble then had back surgery in May of 2025 to help that, and he stayed healthy during the 2025 season.